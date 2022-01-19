Tamil Nadu Is Attempting To Make Mathematics More Accessible To Children In Middle School

Officials in Tamil Nadu said on Tuesday that an activity-based learning project will be launched soon to make mathematics learning easier.According to Samagra Shiksha authorities, 'Magizh Kanitham' meant for 'Learning Mathematics with Joy' will increase children's interest in learning mathematics. Through 180-minute films, this revolutionary teaching idea will teach basic maths including arithmetic, algebra, and geometry.



From significant consequences, the state Education Department plans to introduce the Magizh Kanitham in 6,948 government middle schools across Tamil Nadu.Officials from the State Samagra Shiksha claimed that the evaluation of the pupils demonstrated that the majority of kids in middle schools found mathematics challenging and regarded it as a despised subject.

They conveyed the belief that students would gain a fundamental understanding of the subject using video learning and grasp the subject with this new learning approach.Mathematics professors' participation in student analysis is certainly an essential part of the new approach to gain knowledge the subject.

On the 20th and 21st of January, the School Education Department will hold an online training session for mathematics teachers to provide them with a fundamental understanding of the new idea.

Meanwhile, when it comes to literacy, according to the 2011 population census, Tamil Nadu's literacy rate has risen to 80.09 percent. Men have a literacy rate of 86.77 percent, while women have a literacy rate of 73.14 percent. Tamil Nadu's literacy rate was 73.45 percent in 2001, with male and female literacy rates of 83.28 percent and 64.91 percent, respectively. Total literates in Tamil Nadu are 51,837,507, with males accounting for 28,040,491 and females accounting for 23,797,016.