Bengaluru, Hyderabad Lead the Growth of Mid-Market GCCs in India, Says Nasscom-Gennova Report

A latest Nasscom-Gennova report highlights the growing importance of mid-market Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India’s tech sector. GCSs are created by tech companies with annual revenues between $100 million and $1 billion.

These centers focus on specialized services with low costs. India currently has 480 mid-market GCCs, employing 2.10 lakh people, and 45 new centers have opened in the past two years.

Bengaluru, along with Hyderabad, NCR Delhi, and Chennai, is a major hub for these centers, making up 74% of the new ones.

Bengaluru’s large pool of tech talent makes it a top choice for new GCCs. Despite challenges like attracting skilled workers and building partnerships with startups, India’s mid-market GCCs are growing fast, with strong future opportunities.

The global market for such companies is vast, with up to 1.5 lakh firms worldwide, many from the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, presenting a chance for India to attract even more GCCs.



