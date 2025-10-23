Live
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes India October 23, 2025 – Get Free In-Game Items
Highlights
Grab the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes for India on October 23, 2025. Use these codes to get free skins, costumes, and other rewards. Redeem now before they expire!
Garena gave nine new Redeem Codes for Free Fire MAX in India on October 23, 2025. These codes let players get free items like costumes and skins.
Free Fire MAX is popular in India because the normal Free Fire game was banned in 2022. The MAX version is the same game but with better graphics. Some players hope the normal game will come back with a new name, Free Fire India.
Here are the new codes for October 23, 2025:
B7QH2L4MR8PJ, M5MJ8Q3KV6RP, G9QK1M7LN4PJ, Y2PL5Q8MR3VK, D4QJ9K6LN7PV, N8MK3Q9LV2RJ, J1QP7M2KR5LV, E5QH4L8MK9PJ, S6MJ2Q1LV8RP
How to use the codes:
Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/
Log in with your Free Fire account.
Find the box to enter the code.
Type the code and click Confirm.
You will get your reward in 24 hours.
