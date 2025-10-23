Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes India October 23, 2025 – Get Free In-Game Items

Garena gave nine new Redeem Codes for Free Fire MAX in India on October 23, 2025. These codes let players get free items like costumes and skins.

Free Fire MAX is popular in India because the normal Free Fire game was banned in 2022. The MAX version is the same game but with better graphics. Some players hope the normal game will come back with a new name, Free Fire India.

Here are the new codes for October 23, 2025:

B7QH2L4MR8PJ, M5MJ8Q3KV6RP, G9QK1M7LN4PJ, Y2PL5Q8MR3VK, D4QJ9K6LN7PV, N8MK3Q9LV2RJ, J1QP7M2KR5LV, E5QH4L8MK9PJ, S6MJ2Q1LV8RP

How to use the codes:

Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Log in with your Free Fire account.

Find the box to enter the code.

Type the code and click Confirm.

You will get your reward in 24 hours.