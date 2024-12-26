Get Ready for Dreame Technology’s Year-End Amazon Sale – Big Savings on Smart Home Products

Dreame Technology, a leading global brand in smart home cleaning appliances and personal grooming products, is celebrating the festive season with an exciting Year-End Sale on Amazon.in. Starting from December 23, 2024, through January 1, 2025, customers can avail themselves of exceptional discounts and offers on a wide range of Dreame's premium products.

The Year-End Sale brings unbeatable prices across categories, including Robot Cleaners, Stick Vacuums, Floor Washers, and Personal Care products. With the added benefit of New Year coupons, customers can enjoy extra savings on many of Dreame's top-selling products. Featuring advanced technology and user-friendly designs, Dreame products offer innovative solutions for modern customers.

Key Offers:

Robot Cleaners

● X40 Ultra: Was ₹1,29,999, Now ₹1,09,999 (New Year Coupon: Additional 5% OFF)

● D9 MAX: Was ₹29,999, Now ₹17,999

● M1: Was ₹17,999, Now ₹9,999

● F9 PRO: Was ₹24,999, Now ₹14,999 (New Year Coupon: Additional 5% OFF)

● D10s Plus: Was ₹35,999, Now ₹24,999 (New Year Coupon: Additional 5% OFF)

● L10s Pro Ultra: Was ₹79,999, Now ₹69,999

● L10s Ultra: Was ₹74,999, Now ₹54,999 (New Year Coupon: Additional 5% OFF)

● D9 MAX Gen 2: Was ₹29,999, Now ₹19,999 (New Year Coupon: Additional 5% OFF)

● D10 Plus Gen 2: Was ₹39,999, Now ₹29,999 (New Year Coupon: Additional 5% OFF)

● L10 Prime: Was ₹45,999, Now ₹39,999

● Mova E10: Was ₹9,999, Now ₹9,999





Stick Vacuums

● U10: Was ₹14,999, Now ₹8,499

● R20: Was ₹36,999, Now ₹24,999

● R10 Pro: Was ₹25,999, Now ₹17,999

● Mova J10: Was ₹7,999, Now ₹6,999 (New Year Coupon: Additional 5% OFF)

● Mova J20: Was ₹10,999, Now ₹10,999

● Mova J30: Was ₹13,999, Now ₹13,999





Wet and Dry

● H12 Dual: Was ₹36,999, Now ₹34,999

● H12 CORE: Was ₹24,999, Now ₹24,999

● H11 Core: Was ₹21,999, Now ₹18,999

Personal Care Products

● Airstyle: Was ₹24,999, Now ₹19,999 (New Year Coupon: Additional 5% OFF)

● Gleam: Was ₹6,999, Now ₹5,999 (New Year Coupon: Additional 5% OFF)

● Glory: Was ₹7,999, Now ₹6,999 (New Year Coupon: Additional 5% OFF)

● Pocket: Was ₹8,999, Now ₹7,999 (New Year Coupon: Additional 5% OFF)

● Hair Remover: Was ₹19,999, Now ₹9,999





These deals are part of the highly anticipated Amazon Year-End Sale, and the New Year Coupon offers additional 5% savings on selected products. The offers are only available for a limited time, from December 23, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Shoppers can enjoy these discounted prices on the Dreame Technology store on Amazon. For further details on product availability and to claim the offers, customers can visit Dreame's official store on Amazon via the link:

Visit Dreame on Amazon

Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to get the best deals on cutting-edge home and personal care products, only on Amazon.












































