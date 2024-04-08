Live
Just In
Investigating potential customers' data breach: Indian tech firm boAt
Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt on Monday said it is investigating a potential data breach involving its customer information.
The company responded after reports claimed that the cyber breach apparently compromised the data of its over 7.5 million customers. "boAt is aware of recent claims regarding a potential data leak involving customer information," a company spokesperson told IANS.
The company said that it took these claims seriously and immediately launched a comprehensive investigation. "At boAt, safeguarding customer data is our top priority," the spokesperson added.
Last year, the Indian true wearable stereo (TWS) shipments went up 34 per cent (on-year). boAt led the market with 39 per cent YoY growth. The company took the top spot for the fourth consecutive year, led by affordable offerings amid a push for local manufacturing.