Live
- Netflix’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun faces career setbacks as Taiwan fan event and Disney+ drama get cancelled as a result of Kim Sae Ron controversy
- 5 Best Mystery Box Websites: Unleash Exciting Surprises Right to Your Doorstep!
- How to Structure an Investment Plan for Monthly Payouts After Retirement?
- Germany’s New Parliament Sees Decline in Women’s Representation
- White Roses in the UAE: Gift-Giving Etiquette and Cultural Significance
- BJP Targets Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Over Fresh Bofors Revelations In New Book
- Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna Seeks Legal Action Over Alleged Honey Trap Attempt
- BJP Launches ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Outreach Program For Underprivileged Muslims Ahead Of Eid
- Hyderabad Tragic News: Toddler Dies After Hot Water Bucket Accident at Home
- NSS Camp: Student Community Service Commended - DMHO Dr. Swarajyalakshmi
iPhone 15 128GB Now Available at Discounted Price – Check Details
Looking for a new iPhone? Get the 128GB iPhone 15 for Rs. 61,900 (originally Rs. 79,900) and save Rs. 18,000.
Looking for a new iPhone? The 128GB iPhone 15 is now available for Rs. 61,900, down from Rs. 79,900, saving you Rs. 18,000. Amazon Prime members get 5% cashback, and non-Prime members get 3%.
If you exchange your old iPhone Looking for a new iPhone? The 128GB iPhone 15 is now available for Rs. 61,900, down from Rs. 79,900, saving you Rs. 18,000. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you’ll get 5% cashback, and non-Prime members will get 3%.
You can also exchange your old iPhone 14 and save up to Rs. 27,700, bringing the price of the iPhone 15 down to just Rs. 34,200.
The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision support. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it provides fast performance for apps and games. The phone includes a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front camera for clear photos and selfies.
It’s built to last with a ceramic shield front and aluminum frame, making it resistant to dust and water. Storage options go up to 512GB, and it runs on iOS 18.2.1.
The iPhone 15 also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and both wired and wireless charging. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to upgrade!14, you can save up to Rs. 27,700, bringing the final price of the iPhone 15 down to just Rs. 34,200.
The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision support. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the phone ensures fast performance for apps and games. The phone has a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front camera for great photos and selfies.
It’s also built to last with a ceramic shield front and aluminum frame, making it resistant to dust and water. Storage options go up to 512GB, and it runs on iOS 18.2.1.
The iPhone 15 supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and both wired and wireless charging. Now is the perfect time to grab an upgrade!