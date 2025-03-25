iPhone 15 128GB Now Available at Discounted Price – Check Details

Looking for a new iPhone? The 128GB iPhone 15 is now available for Rs. 61,900, down from Rs. 79,900, saving you Rs. 18,000. Amazon Prime members get 5% cashback, and non-Prime members get 3%.

You can also exchange your old iPhone 14 and save up to Rs. 27,700, bringing the price of the iPhone 15 down to just Rs. 34,200.

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision support. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it provides fast performance for apps and games. The phone includes a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front camera for clear photos and selfies.

It’s built to last with a ceramic shield front and aluminum frame, making it resistant to dust and water. Storage options go up to 512GB, and it runs on iOS 18.2.1.

