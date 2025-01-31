Live
- Green Careers 2030: Emerging Opportunities for Study Abroad Graduates
- Fatima Sana Sheikh opens up about casting couch incidents in south film industry
- The dark influence of violent movies on society
- Apple Intelligence to Debut in India This April, Confirms Tim Cook
- Budget 2025 - A catalyst for cybersecurity skill sevelopment in India
- How budget 2025 can address India’s skill gap
- ‘Biscope 2025’ Showcases Creative Brilliance at Suchitra Academy
- Acer Electric Expands in Hyderabad with New Nagole Showroom
- Vernon Skin Clinic Marks 10 Years of Excellence with Grand Expansion
- New Osmania General Hospital to Be Built at Goshamahal with Modern Facilities and 2,000 Beds
Just In
Netflix Introduces One-Tap Full-Season Download for iOS Users
Now Netflix allows iPhone and iPad users to download entire seasons in one tap, enhancing offline viewing convenience.
Netflix has rolled out a much-awaited feature for iPhone and iPad users, allowing them to download entire seasons of their favourite shows with a single tap. This update, earlier available only on Android devices, streamlines offline viewing for iOS users. Instead of downloading episodes one by one, users can now select the new “Season Download” option, conveniently placed next to the Share button on a show’s page.
Enhanced Convenience for Offline Viewing
This new feature is particularly beneficial for users who frequently watch content while travelling or in areas with poor internet connectivity. Since introducing offline viewing in 2016, Netflix has continuously improved the experience with features like Smart Downloads, which automatically deletes watched episodes and downloads the next one. The full-season download capability marks another step in making Netflix more user-friendly and accessible.
Most Downloaded Shows
Alongside this update, Netflix also revealed its most downloaded seasons of all time. At the top of the list is Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2, followed by Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, One Piece, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. These popular titles highlight users’ strong preference for offline viewing of binge-worthy content.
Price Changes and Download Limits
The rollout of the full-season download feature comes amid recent price hikes in the United States. The premium ad-free plan now costs $24.99 monthly, while the standard ad-free plan is $17.99. Even the ad-supported plan has increased to $7.99 per month. Regarding download limits, subscribers on ad-free plans can store up to 100 active downloads per device, whereas those on ad-supported plans are restricted to 15 downloads per month.
No Price Changes for Indian Users
For Indian subscribers, Netflix’s pricing remains unchanged. The platform continues to offer four subscription tiers:
- Mobile Plan – Rs. 149/month (480p resolution, single-device access)
- Basic Plan – Rs. 199/month (720p resolution, single-device access)
- Standard Plan – Rs. 499/month (1080p HD resolution, two simultaneous streams)
- Premium Plan – Rs. 649/month (4K resolution, spatial audio, and up to four simultaneous streams with downloads on up to seven devices)
How to Access the Full-Season Download Feature
The full-season download feature is now available for iOS users. To use it, ensure that the Netflix app is updated to the latest version via the App Store. This update further enhances the convenience of enjoying Netflix content anywhere, anytime.