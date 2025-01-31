Netflix Introduces One-Tap Full-Season Download for iOS Users

Netflix has rolled out a much-awaited feature for iPhone and iPad users, allowing them to download entire seasons of their favourite shows with a single tap. This update, earlier available only on Android devices, streamlines offline viewing for iOS users. Instead of downloading episodes one by one, users can now select the new “Season Download” option, conveniently placed next to the Share button on a show’s page.

Enhanced Convenience for Offline Viewing

This new feature is particularly beneficial for users who frequently watch content while travelling or in areas with poor internet connectivity. Since introducing offline viewing in 2016, Netflix has continuously improved the experience with features like Smart Downloads, which automatically deletes watched episodes and downloads the next one. The full-season download capability marks another step in making Netflix more user-friendly and accessible.

Most Downloaded Shows

Alongside this update, Netflix also revealed its most downloaded seasons of all time. At the top of the list is Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2, followed by Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, One Piece, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. These popular titles highlight users’ strong preference for offline viewing of binge-worthy content.

Price Changes and Download Limits

The rollout of the full-season download feature comes amid recent price hikes in the United States. The premium ad-free plan now costs $24.99 monthly, while the standard ad-free plan is $17.99. Even the ad-supported plan has increased to $7.99 per month. Regarding download limits, subscribers on ad-free plans can store up to 100 active downloads per device, whereas those on ad-supported plans are restricted to 15 downloads per month.

No Price Changes for Indian Users

For Indian subscribers, Netflix’s pricing remains unchanged. The platform continues to offer four subscription tiers:

Mobile Plan – Rs. 149/month (480p resolution, single-device access)

Basic Plan – Rs. 199/month (720p resolution, single-device access)

Standard Plan – Rs. 499/month (1080p HD resolution, two simultaneous streams)

Premium Plan – Rs. 649/month (4K resolution, spatial audio, and up to four simultaneous streams with downloads on up to seven devices)

How to Access the Full-Season Download Feature

The full-season download feature is now available for iOS users. To use it, ensure that the Netflix app is updated to the latest version via the App Store. This update further enhances the convenience of enjoying Netflix content anywhere, anytime.