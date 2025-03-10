Live
NYT Strands Game #372: Pushing My Buttons Theme & Spangram Hints
Highlights
Today's NYT Strands game (#372) revolves around the theme: "You're pushing my buttons" – are you ready for the challenge?
The theme of today’s NYT Strands (game #372) is: "You're pushing my buttons."
Hint #2 for today’s game
To unlock the in-game hint system, use any of these words:
- VOTE
- MORE
- BIDE
- LEAN
- ROGUE
- POE
Hint #3 for today’s spangram
A clue for today’s spangram:
- Works your TV
Hint #4 for the spangram’s position
Today’s spangram touches two sides of the board:
- First side: Bottom, 4th column
- Last side: Top, 4th column
Warning: The answers are listed below. If you don’t want to see them, avoid scrolling further!
