NYT Strands Game #372: Pushing My Buttons Theme & Spangram Hints

The theme of today’s NYT Strands (game #372) is: "You're pushing my buttons."

Hint #2 for today’s game

To unlock the in-game hint system, use any of these words:

VOTE

MORE

BIDE

LEAN

ROGUE

POE

Hint #3 for today’s spangram

A clue for today’s spangram:

- Works your TV

Hint #4 for the spangram’s position

Today’s spangram touches two sides of the board:

- First side: Bottom, 4th column

- Last side: Top, 4th column

Warning: The answers are listed below. If you don’t want to see them, avoid scrolling further!