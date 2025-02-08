PlayStation Network Faces Major Outage

PlayStation Network (PSN) has been experiencing a prolonged outage, leaving many users unable to access their digital games or connect with friends. The issues reportedly began Friday evening, impacting multiple services, including account management, PlayStation Store, PlayStation Video, and the PlayStation Direct website, as confirmed by Sony’s PSN status page.

For gamers, Sony warns that launching games, using apps, or accessing network features may be difficult. The company has assured players that they are working on a resolution “as soon as possible.”

“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN,” Sony says in an 8:46PM ET post on the @AskPlayStation X account.

— Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 8, 2025

Reports of the outage surfaced around 6 PM ET, with Sony officially acknowledging the issue at 8:46 PM ET via its @AskPlayStation account. At its peak, Downdetector logged nearly 70,000 user complaints, while a Reddit thread on PlayStation saw over 9,000 comments from frustrated gamers.

While some users could still access certain digital titles, others faced error messages preventing them from playing online. This isn’t the first time PSN has faced disruptions—similar outages occurred in October and May. Sony has yet to provide an official response regarding the cause of the current issue.