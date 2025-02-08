Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Just In
PlayStation Network Faces Major Outage
PSN is down, affecting digital games, online status, and store access. Sony acknowledges the issue and is working on a fix.
PlayStation Network (PSN) has been experiencing a prolonged outage, leaving many users unable to access their digital games or connect with friends. The issues reportedly began Friday evening, impacting multiple services, including account management, PlayStation Store, PlayStation Video, and the PlayStation Direct website, as confirmed by Sony’s PSN status page.
For gamers, Sony warns that launching games, using apps, or accessing network features may be difficult. The company has assured players that they are working on a resolution “as soon as possible.”
“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN,” Sony says in an 8:46PM ET post on the @AskPlayStation X account.
Reports of the outage surfaced around 6 PM ET, with Sony officially acknowledging the issue at 8:46 PM ET via its @AskPlayStation account. At its peak, Downdetector logged nearly 70,000 user complaints, while a Reddit thread on PlayStation saw over 9,000 comments from frustrated gamers.
While some users could still access certain digital titles, others faced error messages preventing them from playing online. This isn’t the first time PSN has faced disruptions—similar outages occurred in October and May. Sony has yet to provide an official response regarding the cause of the current issue.