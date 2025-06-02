Realme C73 5G launched in India with 6000mAh Battery, 120Hz display, and Dimensity 6300 chipset

Realme has launched its latest C-series smartphone — the Realme C73 5G — in India, packing powerful features at an affordable price.

The Realme C73 boasts a massive 6000mAh battery and a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and offers two storage variants: 64GB and 128GB, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

Running on Android 16 with Realme UI 6.0, the smartphone includes a 32MP primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary camera, and LED flash, while the 8MP front camera caters to selfies.

The C73 5G also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with IP64 dust and water resistance. Charging is handled via 15W fast charging.

Price & Availability:

4GB + 64GB – ₹10,499

4GB + 128GB – ₹11,499

Available in Jade Green, Crystal Purple, and Onyx Black, the smartphone is now on sale via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline retailers. Buyers using bank credit cards can avail a flat ₹500 discount.