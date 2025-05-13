Samsung Launches Galaxy S25 Edge with Ultra-Slim Design, Flagship Features

Samsung has officially launched theGalaxy S25 Edge, a new addition to its flagship S25 lineup, boasting a sleekprofile and powerful internals. Revealed during an onlineevent, the device is crafted for users who value portability and performance,measuring just 5.8mm thick—making it one of the slimmest smartphones everintroduced by Samsung in its premium range.

Priced at $1,099 (approximately ₹94,000), the S25 Edge has yet to receive anofficial India price tag. However, its specifications position it among themost compelling Android flagships of 2025. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive refreshrate that shifts from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and energyefficiency. Protection is reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2,while a lightweight titanium frame keeps the overall weight down to just 163grams.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite forGalaxy processor—the same high-performance chip found in the standard GalaxyS25 models. Samsung has implemented a redesigned vapour chamber for improved thermal management, optimising performance even during heavy usage sessions. The device also maintains an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the photography front, Samsung equips the S25 Edge with a 200MP maincamera, which promises up to 40% improved brightness in low-light environmentscompared to the base S25. This is supported by a 12MP ultra-wide sensor capableof autofocus and macro photography, while a 12MP front camera handles selfiesand video calls.

The Galaxy S25 Edge runs on Android 15 and features Samsung’s new One UI 7.The device also incorporates advanced AI capabilities including CallTranscript, Drawing Assist, and Writing Assist, along with Google’s Circle toSearch functionality. Users will benefit from seven years of Android OS andsecurity updates, promising long-term support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, and NFC. Thehandset is powered by a 3900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging,wireless charging, and Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare feature for reversewireless charging.

With its combination of ultra-slim design, top-tier hardware, and extendedsoftware support, the Galaxy S25 Edge targets users who want the best ofSamsung’s technology without the bulk. Its market performance will reveal howwell consumers embrace this form factor in the flagship segment.