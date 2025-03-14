Samsung One UI 7 Update: Release Date, Supported Devices, and Beta Program Details

Samsung is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, which aims to deliver an improved and seamless user experience. This latest version introduces enhanced animations, AI-driven features, and upgraded widgets to elevate the functionality of Galaxy smartphones. While some new devices already come with One UI 7 pre-installed, older models are set to receive the update gradually.

Supported Devices for One UI 7

The newest Galaxy smartphones ship with One UI 7 out of the box. These include flagship models like the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, as well as budget-friendly options like the Galaxy A56, A36, A26, and A06 5G. Additionally, the Galaxy M16, M06, and F16/F06 5G are also included in this lineup.

When Will the One UI 7 Update Arrive for Older Models?

Although the rollout is taking longer than expected, Samsung is gradually expanding the availability of One UI 7. Older flagship models, such as the Galaxy S24 and S23 series, are next in line to receive the update. Currently, the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 are testing the beta version, while the Galaxy S24 series and other premium devices remain in the final testing phase.

Expected Release Date

Reports suggest that the stable version of One UI 7 will start rolling out between April 15 and April 20. The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be the first to receive the update, followed by devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Tab S10 series. The update will be released in stages, reaching different devices over time.

One UI 7 Beta Program: How to Join

Samsung is offering a beta program for users who want to try One UI 7 before its official release. This program is available in select countries, including India, the US, Korea, and the UK. The Galaxy S24, S23, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy A55, and Galaxy Tab S10 are eligible for beta testing.

Steps to Enroll in the Beta Program:

1. Register for Beta Testing

Download the Samsung Members app from the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store.

Log in using your Samsung Account.

Look for the “One UI Beta Program” banner on the homepage or in the notices section.

2. Install the Beta Software

Navigate to Settings > Software update > Download and install to get the latest beta version.

Samsung’s One UI 7 update promises a refined user experience with AI-driven improvements, smoother animations, and enhanced widgets. With the beta program already underway, the stable release is just around the corner, making it an exciting time for Galaxy users worldwide.