Vivo T4 Lite 5G launching June 24 with 6,000mAh battery, features AI

Vivo is all set to launch its third smartphone in just two weeks — the Vivo T4 Lite 5G — on June 24, 2025, just days after the release of the Vivo Y400 Pro. Following the T4 Ultra and Y400 Pro, this will mark Vivo's third major release in a rapid rollout.

The T4 Lite 5G has officially been confirmed to feature a massive 6,000mAh battery, an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and smart AI enhancements, likely tied to its camera system. Vivo is also pushing the phone’s design appeal, showcasing a liquid metal texture with a Titanium Gold and Prism Blue colour palette.

While Vivo hasn't revealed everything, several leaks and certifications hint at what's to come. The phone has appeared on the Google Play Console, Bluetooth SIG, and Google Play Supported Devices lists, suggesting key hardware specs. These include a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, and Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

The T4 Lite is expected to house a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with LED flash. It may sport an HD+ display with peak brightness reaching 1,000 nits in High Brightness Mode.

With its upgraded battery (up from 5,000mAh in the T3 Lite) and refined design, the Vivo T4 Lite is positioned as a compelling budget 5G option. Though pricing is yet to be announced, based on past trends, it could start around Rs 10,000.