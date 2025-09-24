Live
Wordle Daily Puzzle: Today's Answer & Hints
Highlights
Struggling with today's Wordle? Get hints and the answer for the daily puzzle. Today's word is BRASS – find out why it's the solution!
Wordle is a daily word puzzle where you get six tries to guess a five‑letter word.
With every guess, the game gives feedback:
Green means correct letter in the right spot
Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot
Gray means the letter isn’t in the word at all
Originally created by Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, it later became part of The New York Times’ games. Whether you're playing for fun, your streak, or bragging rights, there's nothing quite like the moment all letters go green.
Here’s a hint:
The word starts with B, has a repeated letter, and evokes something metal.
Today’s Wordle answer is: BRASS.
