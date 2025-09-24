  • Menu
Wordle Daily Puzzle: Today's Answer & Hints

Wordle Answer and Hints for August 31, 2025
Wordle Answer and Hints for August 31, 2025

Highlights

Struggling with today's Wordle? Get hints and the answer for the daily puzzle. Today's word is BRASS – find out why it's the solution!

Wordle is a daily word puzzle where you get six tries to guess a five‑letter word.

With every guess, the game gives feedback:

Green means correct letter in the right spot

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot

Gray means the letter isn’t in the word at all

Originally created by Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, it later became part of The New York Times’ games. Whether you're playing for fun, your streak, or bragging rights, there's nothing quite like the moment all letters go green.

Here’s a hint:

The word starts with B, has a repeated letter, and evokes something metal.

Today’s Wordle answer is: BRASS.



