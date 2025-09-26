Live
- Bengal school job scam: Partha Chatterjee gets conditional bail from HC
- Congress alleges misrepresentation to malign its Leh unit for protests, threatens legal action
- Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: India vs Pakistan Showdown in Dubai
- Meta Explores Google’s Gemini AI to Strengthen Ad Targeting
- Trump Expands Tariff List: Patented Drugs Face 100% Duty, India Among Nations At Risk
- Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles During UNGA Speech on AI and Pahalgam Attack
- Wordle September 26, 2025 (#1560) Answer and Tips to Solve the Puzzle
- KCR announces Maganti Sunitha as candidate for Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency
- No one should respond to fake messages: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi.
- They Call Him OG Day 2 Box Office Collection: 2-Day Total ₹94.4 Cr India Net
Highlights
Struggling with Wordle #1560? Get hints, clues, and strategies to guess the five-letter verb starting with D. Find today’s Wordle answer and improve your game.
Struggling with today’s Wordle? No worries — here’s a full breakdown of clues, meaning, and strategy tips to help you crack Wordle #1560.
Word Structure and Clues
- Length: 5 letters
- Part of Speech: Verb
- Starts With: D
- Letter Pattern: Contains repeated letters
- Vowel/Consonant Count: 1 vowel, 4 consonants
Word Meaning
The word refers to wasting time, being indecisive, or acting in a playful, flirtatious way without seriousness. It’s often used when someone is delaying action or not committing to a task.
Today's Wordle Answer
The answer to Wordle #1560 (September 26, 2025) is:
DALLY
