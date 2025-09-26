Wordle September 26, 2025 (#1560) Answer and Tips to Solve the Puzzle

Struggling with today’s Wordle? No worries — here’s a full breakdown of clues, meaning, and strategy tips to help you crack Wordle #1560.

Word Structure and Clues

Length: 5 letters

Part of Speech: Verb

Starts With: D

Letter Pattern: Contains repeated letters

Vowel/Consonant Count: 1 vowel, 4 consonants

Word Meaning

The word refers to wasting time, being indecisive, or acting in a playful, flirtatious way without seriousness. It’s often used when someone is delaying action or not committing to a task.

Today's Wordle Answer

The answer to Wordle #1560 (September 26, 2025) is:

DALLY