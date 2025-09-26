  • Menu
Wordle September 26, 2025 (#1560) Answer and Tips to Solve the Puzzle

x

Highlights

Struggling with Wordle #1560? Get hints, clues, and strategies to guess the five-letter verb starting with D. Find today’s Wordle answer and improve your game.

Struggling with today’s Wordle? No worries — here’s a full breakdown of clues, meaning, and strategy tips to help you crack Wordle #1560.

Word Structure and Clues

  • Length: 5 letters
  • Part of Speech: Verb
  • Starts With: D
  • Letter Pattern: Contains repeated letters
  • Vowel/Consonant Count: 1 vowel, 4 consonants

Word Meaning

The word refers to wasting time, being indecisive, or acting in a playful, flirtatious way without seriousness. It’s often used when someone is delaying action or not committing to a task.

Today's Wordle Answer

The answer to Wordle #1560 (September 26, 2025) is:

DALLY

