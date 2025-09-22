Gaming Gadgets Under ₹20,000: Mobile Gamers in India Should Check it Out

Mobile gaming is one of the fastest-growing entertainment segments in India. Some of the popular mobile games today include BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile (CoDM), and Genshin Impact. Now, these aren’t casual games that require little from a mobile device.

You’ll need devices that can actually let you play them without any issues, and here are our five current devices worth looking at.

POCO X6 Pro

The POCO X6 Pro has become a favorite in the value segment because of its balance of power and price.

Specifications:

Display: AMOLED, 120Hz

Size: 6.67 inches

Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 8300 Ultra

Memory: 56GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM (no card slot)

Speaker: Dual, no 3.5mm jack

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 67W wired

For gamers, the cooling system built into the phone helps prevent thermal throttling, which can otherwise impact performance during longer matches. With pricing around ₹19,999, the X6 Pro delivers near-flagship power in a mid-range package.

iQOO Neo 7

iQOO has made its mark as a performance-focused brand, and the Neo 7 is one of the strongest gaming phones under ₹20,000.

Specifications:

Display: AMOLED, 120Hz

Size: 6.78 inches

Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 8200

Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM (no card slot)

Speaker: Mono, no 3.5mm jack

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 120W wired

The Neo 7 stands out with its rapid charging and stable frame rates on demanding titles. A 10-minute charge is enough for hours of gameplay, so it’s ideal for ranked matches and long sessions.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G

The Realme Narzo 60x is aimed at gamers who want smooth performance without overspending.

Specifications:

Display: IPS LCD, 120Hz

Size: 6.6 inches

Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 6100+

Memory: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM (expandable via microSD)

Speaker: Mono, 3.5mm jack available

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 33W wired

It won’t match premium models in raw power, but for casual gamers and lighter titles like Free Fire Max, the Narzo 60x delivers reliable performance with excellent value for money.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ blends strong gaming performance with premium build quality, making it stand out in the mid-range.

Specifications:

Display: AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

Size: 6.67 inches

Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Ultra

Memory: 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM (no card slot)

Speaker: Stereo, no 3.5mm jack

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 120W wired

Its combination of a capable chipset and curved AMOLED display makes long gaming sessions enjoyable. Aside from gaming, this is also enough for productivity. So, you can access sites like 10cric while enjoying a heavy game like CoD on the side.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

For players who want more screen space, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is the best tablet under ₹20,000 for gaming.

Specifications:

Display: TFT LCD, 90Hz

Size: 11 inches

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM (expandable via microSD)

Speaker: Quad, no 3.5mm jack

Battery: 7040mAh

Charging: 15W wired

The bigger screen and quad-speaker setup make it ideal for MOBAs, strategy titles, and immersive RPGs. This is best for players who enjoy playing shooters with better optics. Popular streamers of shooter games, like Ferg, are among those who enjoy playing on tablets.

Phones vs Tablets: Which Should You Choose?

In a nutshell: if you primarily play shooters or ranked competitive games, a phone with a high refresh rate is the smarter choice. If you enjoy streaming, casual MOBAs, or long RPG runs, a tablet gives you a more immersive experience.

The good news is that both categories now have solid options under ₹20,000. So, you don’t really have to spend a lot to enjoy your favorite games on the go. You don’t even need to go the Apple route for optimal mobile gameplay.

Summary

These days, gaming no longer requires premium flagship devices. With models like the POCO X6 Pro, iQOO Neo 7, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+, players get near-flagship performance at half the cost.

If possible, purchase phones in person so you can test them out with your favorite games before you buy them. If not, the best you can do is look for online reviews on how well a specific unit performs when running specific games. Many tech reviewers usually test them out on games like Genshin and CoDM.

Now, there are still plenty of solid options out there, and with brands continuously releasing new units, choosing the right device can easily feel overwhelming. Just keep in mind that the only real decision is matching the device to the kind of games you love.