Nothing Phone 3a Launch Confirmed for March 4, 2025, at MWC 2025

Nothing has officially confirmed that its new mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3a, will be launched on March 4, 2025. The phone will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, with an India release expected shortly after. Along with the standard version, there is speculation about a Nothing Phone 3a Pro model.

Price and Availability

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to be priced around Rs 23,999 for the base model, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro could be priced at Rs 25,999.

Design Changes

The Nothing Phone 3a will feature a new design, including a horizontally-aligned camera setup. A key addition could be an Action Button, similar to iPhones, allowing users to quickly access features like the camera shutter or toggle the alert slider.

Features and Specs

Display: Expected to have a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Expected to have a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Storage: May come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

May come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Battery: A 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

A 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Software: Will run on Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15.

Camera Setup

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to have: