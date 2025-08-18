Samsung introduces Galaxy Buds 3 FE, a new affordable addition to its wireless audio range

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE resemble the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro in appearance, with the same stem (which Samsung calls a blade) that has touch-sensitive controls like Apple's popular Samsung budget earbuds. As with Buds 3 Pro, as well. Buds 3 Pro, the Buds 3 FE include ear tips to help improve effective noise reduction (ANC).

Galaxy Buds 2025 launch in two shades that are gray and black and will go on sale across the US on September 4, for $150. The Galaxy Buds 3 start at $180, while Galaxy Buds 3 FE price at $250. Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $250.

"As part of Samsung's mission to expand its audio innovation to more people, Galaxy Buds3 FE are designed to deliver premium features at an accessible price. Buds3 FE bring more users into the Galaxy ecosystem with an iconic blade design, upgraded audio performance, and seamless connection to Galaxy AI capabilities on Galaxy smartphones," Samsung announced in a press release.

Galaxy Buds 3 FE bring many of the features that you'd expect from Samsung wireless earphones, such as "enhanced" active noise cancellation (ANC) and a long-lasting battery life. According to Samsung they claim that they claim that the Buds 3 FE can last up to 8.5 hours with ANC off, and up to 6 hours when you have ANC active when listening to music which is quite a bit more that the Samsung Buds 3's features.

Buds 3 FE Buds 3 FE comes with an accessory case for charging that houses 515mAh of power. With the additional battery life of the case Samsung states that the Buds 3 FE can last for up to 30 hours of playback of music with ANC off and as long as 24 hours with it switched on.