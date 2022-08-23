5G to roll out in these 13 cities first in India

5G services are launching in India sooner than might be expected. Regarding reports, two major telecom carriers, Reliance Jio and Airtel, may launch 5G services in the country by August end. The latest reports suggest that the Indian government will officially launch 5G at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) opening on September 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that 5G would be launched in India sooner than expected. He also said that the speed of 5G will be 10 times faster than that of 4G.



Reports suggest that 5G services will be rolled out gradually, and during the first phase, only select cities will trial high-speed internet service. Specifically, 5G services will be rolled out in just 13 cities in the first phase. The list includes:

♦ Ahmedabad

♦ Bengaluru

♦ Chandigarh

♦ Chennai

♦ Delhi

♦ Gandhinagar

♦ Gurugram

♦ Hyderabad

♦ Jamnagar

♦ Kolkata

♦ Lucknow

♦ Mumbai

♦ Pune

Does this mean that everyone in these cities will have access to 5G services when the first launch happens? No, that may not happen. Telecommunications companies may provide 5G access in select areas of these cities, which are not yet known. In simple words, there is still a long time for 5G to reach everyone in these cities.

Reliance Jio is expected to launch its 5G services at the company's AGM later this month. It is even said that Airtel will launch its 5G services in IMC at the end of the month. The fight between Airtel and Jio is tough, and it will be interesting to see which company launches 5G services in India first. To recall, Jio beat all other telecom carriers to launch 4G services in India in the year 2016.