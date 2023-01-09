Airtel 5G reaches 22 cities in India; How to activate 5G on your smartphone

India is readying for 5G at a fast rate. Since its launch in October 2022, telecom operators have rolled out 5G networks in more than 50 Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and more. Airtel and Jio, currently the only two telecom operators offering 5G services, aim to launch a 5G PAN India connection within 1-2 years. Committing to the rollout plan, Airtel recently launched 5G in more cities, covering more cities in Haryana.



Dubbed Airtel 5G Plus, the fifth-generation network connectivity is now available on Hisar and Rohtak. Notably, Airtel earlier launched its 5G services in Gurugram and Panipat. To get the 5G connection, Airtel has assured its users that they need not buy any new 5G SIM. Existing 4G SIMs will be automatically upgraded to 5G. Airtel also shares that with the non-standalone 5G network, customers can use ultra-fast 5G Plus Internet services.

Announcing the launch, Airtel disclosed that its 5G services are presently available at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel Mall and a few other select locations.

Airtel 5G cities list

Bengaluru

Chennai

Delhi

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Siliguri

Nagpur

Varanasi

Panipat

Gurugram

Guwahati

Patna

Lucknow

Shimla

Imphal

Ahmedabad

Vizag

Pune

Indore

Bhubaneswar

Hisar

Rohtak

How to connect to Airtel 5G

In particular, Airtel is gradually rolling out 5G. This means that even if the network is active in the city, it will take some time to reach every neighbourhood and location as the telco continues to build out its network and complete deployment in the area.

To check if Airtel 5G is available in your area, users can download and sign in to the Airtel app and check availability. To use 5G, make sure you use a 5G smartphone. Also, until such time as Airtel rolls out 5G in India, it will offer 5G services for free. Therefore, users can use high-speed Internet at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, the telecom operator also suggested upgrading to the latest system software as many OEM companies, i.e. smartphone makers, have recently implemented 5G support for Airtel and Jio 5G. So to make your phone 5G ready, go to Settings > About phone > and check for and download system updates.