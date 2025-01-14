Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Up to 70% off on 2 lakh+ Unique Products on Amazon Business

Live
Customers can save up to 28% extra with GST invoices and unlock an additional 10% instant discount with SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions
The New Year brings more savings for Amazon Business customers! During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, businesses and corporate customers can avail themselves of incredible deals across a wide range of products, including laptops, headphones, room heaters, and kitchen appliances. B2B customers can unlock top deals on brands such as Apple, Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Amazon Basics, boAt, Boult, Fire-Boltt, JBL, Noise, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Zebronics, and more.
The highlights of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale include:
- 100+ new product launches
- Up to 70% off on smartwatches, speakers, and office furniture
- Up to 60% off on headphones
- Up to 50% off on laptops and tablets
- Up to 70% off on room heaters with an extra 7% off on two or more, and up to 50% off on electric kettles and water bottles with an additional 9% off on two or more
Business owners can discover popular products on Amazon Business with exciting deals from sellers, and can also save up to 28% with a GST invoice:
- Apple MacBook Air Laptop - Perfectly suited for both work and entertainment, this laptop delivers exceptional performance. With 8GB unified memory and a vibrant 13.3" Retina display, it provides seamless functionality for every task. Get this on Amazon Business at INR 59,313, excluding GST
- HP 15, 12th Gen FHD Laptop - Ideal for business tasks, this laptop features 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, a vibrant 15.6-inch display, and long-lasting battery for work and entertainment. Get this on Amazon Business at INR 41,517, excluding GST
- Dell Smartchoice Gaming Laptop - Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, and a 15.6-inch display, this laptop is perfect for creative professionals and entrepreneurs. Get this on Amazon Business at INR 59,313, excluding GST
- JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker - This speaker comes with 160W pro-sound, up to 12 hours of play time, a built-in power bank, and features a guitar and mic input. Get this on Amazon Business at INR 19,490, excluding GST
- pTron Mini Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic - This compact speaker delivers immersive 10W sound and comes with versatile features such as voice effects and multiple playback options. Get this on Amazon Business at INR 761, excluding GST
- boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ - These earphones offer a powerful sound and are ideal for professionals seeking reliable and on-the-go audio solutions. Get this on Amazon Business at INR 845, excluding GST
- NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Reliable for making smoothies, juices, dips and dry grinding, this mixer grinder comes with a durable copper motor and a convenient sipper jar. Get this on Amazon Business at INR 1,270, excluding GST
- Pigeon by Stovekraft Electric Kettle - With a 1.5-litre capacity and durable stainless-steel body, this kettle is perfect for office and home kitchens. Get this on Amazon Business at INR 422, excluding GST
- ATOM Digital Kitchen Food Weighing Scale - Ensure accurate and effortless ingredient measurements with this scale that offers precision to promote a balanced cooking. Get this on Amazon Business at INR 160, excluding GST
- Havells 240V 6A Extension Board - This extension board features a durable, ergonomic design, 4 universal sockets with a master switch and offers overload safety with a replaceable fuse. Get this on Amazon Business at INR 292, excluding GST
Business customers can access Prime membership to unlock free and fast shipping, and multi-user accounts with customizable approval policies and budget controls. The Amazon Pay Later facility offers eligible customers instant credit options to optimize cash flow during the sale. Additional benefits include the 'Bill to Ship to' feature for purchases and deliveries across locations with GST input credit benefits. For bulk orders, customers can access pre-configured discounts and receive specialized assistance by contacting [email protected].
Existing Amazon Business customers can explore event details by signing into their business accounts. New customers can instantly create their Amazon Business account at no additional charge by visiting https://business.amazon.in and start availing benefits during the sale.
Amazon Business simplifies procurement for business customers by providing access to over 19 Cr GST-enabled products across top categories at competitive prices. This mega sale event also presents an opportunity for over 16 Lakh sellers on the platform to serve businesses with bulk orders. As a one-stop destination reaching 100% serviceable pin codes across the country, Amazon Business supports all business buying needs - from bulk order quotes to multi-address shipping capabilities, accessible conveniently through its iOS and Android optimized mobile app. This sale event aims to help all Amazon Business customers acquire business supplies at amazing deals and offers, further minimizing the cost of procurement.