Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Up to 70% off on 2 lakh+ Unique Products on Amazon Business

The New Year brings more savings for Amazon Business customers! During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, businesses and corporate customers can avail themselves of incredible deals across a wide range of products, including laptops, headphones, room heaters, and kitchen appliances. B2B customers can unlock top deals on brands such as Apple, Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Amazon Basics, boAt, Boult, Fire-Boltt, JBL, Noise, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Zebronics, and more.

The highlights of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale include:

100+ new product launches

Up to 70% off on smartwatches, speakers, and office furniture

Up to 60% off on headphones

Up to 50% off on laptops and tablets

Up to 70% off on room heaters with an extra 7% off on two or more, and up to 50% off on electric kettles and water bottles with an additional 9% off on two or more

Business owners can discover popular products on Amazon Business with exciting deals from sellers, and can also save up to 28% with a GST invoice:

Business customers can access Prime membership to unlock free and fast shipping, and multi-user accounts with customizable approval policies and budget controls. The Amazon Pay Later facility offers eligible customers instant credit options to optimize cash flow during the sale. Additional benefits include the 'Bill to Ship to' feature for purchases and deliveries across locations with GST input credit benefits. For bulk orders, customers can access pre-configured discounts and receive specialized assistance by contacting [email protected].

Existing Amazon Business customers can explore event details by signing into their business accounts. New customers can instantly create their Amazon Business account at no additional charge by visiting https://business.amazon.in and start availing benefits during the sale.