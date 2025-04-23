Amazon India deepens mission to "Make India Read More" on World Book Day 2025

This World Book Day, Amazon India is advancing its "Make India Read More" mission - a comprehensive effort to nurture India's reading culture through democratized access, innovative discovery and community engagement. This commitment builds on Amazon's ongoing work in expanding book accessibility to readers across the country.

Recent trends for Amazon India have demonstrated a growing appetite for books nationwide, with double-digit growth in both new customers and category sales. Tier 2 cities are notably driving this expansion, bringing new book customers at twice the growth rate seen in metros. To support this demand, the company has significantly expanded its same-day delivery capabilities, now reaching twice as many customers in top 20 cities compared to last year.

“Books are at the heart of Amazon’s identity, and our commitment to India's readers is deeper than ever,” said Rajarshi Guin, Director, Books & Toys, Amazon India. “From curating literature that reflects India's cultural and educational diversity, to investing in fast delivery and discovery, our focus is to make reading more rewarding, and more accessible. Whether it's a young reader in a metro or a student in a Tier-3 town, we want to bring the right book to every doorstep.”

With a catalog of over 20 million titles across 14+ Indian languages, Amazon delivers books to 100% of India's serviceable pin codes. The category is witnessing strong double-digit growth in genres such as literary fiction, self-help, business, and children's books, while regional language books in Malayalam and Tamil have doubled in demand year-over-year. Educational content remains strong with government exam preparation materials growing by over 30%, and specialized materials for engineering and law seeing growth of over 50% compared to last year.

To enhance discovery and customer experience, Amazon's monthly Book Bazaar is set to complete its 5th anniversary this year with 60 editions offering 300+ curated reading lists and deals on 30,000+ books across genres and languages. The company blends personalized algorithmic recommendations with trusted editorial curation through flagship initiatives like the Author of the Month, Amazon Book Talk series, and specialized destinations such as the Matrabhasha store for regional language titles. These efforts are further strengthened by Amazon’s partnership with over 30 national and international bestselling authors including Khaled Hosseini, Jeffrey Archer, Robin Sharma, Sudha Murthy, and Chetan Bhagat to provide authors a platform to connect with their readers.

In support of this mission, Amazon has launched a nationwide book donation drive in partnership with the National Book Trust (NBT) and NCERT. Over the next 12 weeks, thousands of books will be distributed to Anganwadis, government schools, and grassroots organizations

"National Book Trust is delighted to collaborate with Amazon India on the 'Make India Read More' initiative," Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, India, said. "This partnership reflects our shared vision of making books accessible to all. By combining NBT's grassroots presence with Amazon's digital outreach, we aim to bring the transformative power of reading to every corner of the country."

"NCERT is proud to support the Book Donation Drive with Amazon," Aman Sharma, Secretary, NCERT said. "Through this initiative, 25,000 NCERT textbooks will be donated to underprivileged communities, promoting literacy and celebrating the joy of reading, aligning with the vision of the National Education Policy."

Through its comprehensive 'Make India Read More' mission, Amazon India is committed to democratizing access to books for readers across all regions, languages, and economic backgrounds. This World Book Day initiative represents another significant step in the company's ongoing journey to foster a vibrant reading culture throughout India. For more information about Amazon India's 'Make India Read More' mission and to participate in the book donation drive, visit amazon.in/worldbookday

