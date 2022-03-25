Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple's upcoming MacBook Air redesign has been widely reported, but a new report suggests it may be available in two sizes. As per the latest quarterly report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (via 9to5Mac and AppleInsider), Apple is planning for a 15-inch version of the laptop to sit alongside the 13-inch model, which may also have a slightly larger screen. big.

Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities analyst followed up on the report and said that mass production is expected to start in the last quarter of 2023. Kuo also says that the laptop is designed to use the same 30-volt adapter as the MacBook Air, which would put it well below the latest MacBook Pro machines in terms of power consumption.

Finally, Kuo points out that this new laptop "might not be called the MacBook Air," which is more of a brand thing than anything else and likely to be in the realm of speculation for a product that's out of production so far. Early last year, Bloomberg reported that Apple had considered making a 15-inch MacBook Air alongside the 13-inch redesign, but ultimately decided against it.

For a long time, Apple hasn't offered lower-end laptops in larger screen sizes. You'd have to go back to the days of the iBook G4 and PowerBook G4, which were discontinued in 2006 with the Intel transition, to find a non-Pro Apple laptop with a screen size over 13 inches - the iBook G4 had a 14-inch version. A MacBook Air-class device with a larger screen could be a popular choice for users who want additional screen real estate but don't need the performance of a 16-inch MacBook Pro.