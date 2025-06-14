Apple Launches Free Repair Program for Select 2023 Mac Mini-Models in India

In a move to address a hardware issue affecting a limited number of users, Apple has announced a free repair program for certain 2023 Mac mini models featuring the M2 chip. The initiative specifically targets devices that may suddenly stop turning on and applies to Mac minis manufactured between June 16, 2024, and November 23, 2024.

While Apple describes the issue as affecting "only a small number" of units, the company is urging users who own a Mac mini from this production window to check their device’s serial number using Apple’s official online tool. If the Mac mini qualifies, customers can receive a free repair service at an Apple Store or an Apple Authorised Service Provider.

This repair program has been launched globally, but with one important condition: service may only be available in the country or region where the device was originally purchased. This could affect customers who may have relocated after buying their Mac mini.

It’s important to note that this special repair program does not extend the standard warranty or any AppleCare+ coverage. However, Apple will cover the repair cost for up to three years from the original purchase date, even if the warranty period has expired.

Apple has not disclosed the specific cause of the malfunction. However, the company often introduces these repair programs when a recurring hardware issue is identified across multiple units.

Whether your Mac mini is currently showing signs of this problem or not, it’s worth taking a moment to check your serial number now. If your device is eligible, having this coverage could save you time and cost in the future.

For more information and to verify your device, users can visit Apple’s official support website or contact an authorised service center.