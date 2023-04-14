Apple releases tvOS 16.4.1 update for Apple TV, HomePod

Apple recently released the iOS 16.4.1 update for iPhone and iPad users. This update included several major bug fixes and security patches. However, the company did not release a new software version for Apple TV or HomePod. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released a new update for the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini models. Apple already started rolling out tvOS 16.4.1 alongside version 16.4.1 of the HomePod software with build number 20L498.



Apple claims that it offers "performance and stability improvements." The company does not offer release notes for installing tvOS updates. The latest update is expected to include performance and stability improvements similar to iOS 16.4.1.



How to install the latest software updates



The latest software will be automatically installed on HomePod and HomePod mini models. In case the feature is disabled, ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ users can manually update their smart speakers from the Home app by following the instructions mentioned.

Apple TV users can download the tvOS 16.4.1 update over the air from the Settings app. Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌ users should navigate to System > Software Update to get the latest update. ‌‌‌‌‌‌However, Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌ users who have the automatic software update feature enabled will receive the tvOS 16.4.1 update automatically.

What's new with iOS 16.4.1

The latest iOS update fixes two security bugs. These security flaws were pointed out by researchers from Google's Threat Analysis Group. Users with iPhone 8 and earlier models will be able to install the iOS 16.4.1 update.

Apple also released a similar update for iPad users. The latest iPad update also fixes the same security flaws that the iOS 16.4.1 update fixed. To ensure smooth operation, users need to update their devices regularly. These updates often include the latest security features that are important for keeping Apple devices safe and secure.Apple, iOS 16.4.1, tvOS 16.4.1