Apple TV Plus Offers Three Months for Just $2.99 Each

If you’ve meant to check out buzz-worthy shows like Severance orThe Studio, now’s a great time. Apple TV Plus is running alimited-time promotion offering three months of service for just $2.99 permonth. This deal is available to both new users and select returningsubscribers until April 24th. Since the regular price is $9.99 a month, you’resaving a total of $21 over the three-month period.

Along with the hit shows Severance and The Studio, asubscription unlocks access to Apple’s entire lineup of original content. Thatincludes fan favourites like Ted Lasso and For All Mankind,as well as a growing library of films such as Killers of the Flower Moon,Napoleon, The Gorge, Wolfs, and The Instigators.Everything is ad-free, streamable in 4K HDR, and downloadable for offlineviewing. You can even share your subscription with up to five family members.

Sports fans also have reason to tune in — Apple TV Plus includes FridayNight Baseball and select Major League Soccer matches through the MLSSeason Pass. Remember to mark your calendar: if you don’t cancel before the endof your three-month promotional period, your subscription will automaticallyrenew at the standard $9.99 monthly rate.

As for who qualifies as an “eligible returning subscriber,” that detailremains a bit fuzzy. Apple didn't share any updates on this. Apple TV Plus continues to build its reputation with standout series andexclusive access to premium entertainment across genres.