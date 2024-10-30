Apple Unveils Eco-Friendly Mac Mini with M4 and M4 Pro Chips in India

Apple has introduced the new Mac mini, the first of its compact desktops powered by the advanced M4 and M4 Pro chips. This release is Apple’s first carbon-neutral desktop, marking a significant step toward sustainability in computing. The new models are designed for everyday productivity and demanding professional workloads, offering substantial upgrades in speed, efficiency, and environmental impact. Starting at Rs 59,900 in India, the Mac mini is available for pre-order, with shipments commencing November 8.

New Mac Mini: Performance and Specifications

The 2024 Mac mini is available in two configurations: the M4 and the more powerful M4 Pro. The M4 chip delivers impressive speed improvements, boasting up to 1.8 times faster CPU and 2.2 times faster GPU performance than the older M1 model. Users requiring even greater processing capabilities can opt for the M4 Pro model, which features a substantial 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores, making it three times faster for complex tasks like 3D rendering and audio production. Both configurations are designed to easily handle multitasking, facilitating seamless productivity and creativity for users.

With connectivity in mind, Apple has improved the Mac mini’s port selection. The M4 version includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the M4 Pro takes things up a notch with Thunderbolt 5 support, enabling data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gb/s. This expanded connectivity also supports various high-resolution monitors. The M4 model can manage up to two 6K and one 5K display simultaneously, while the M4 Pro can handle three 6K monitors.

Eco-Friendly Innovation

Sustainability is a key focus in the new Mac mini, which Apple has positioned as its first carbon-neutral desktop computer. With this design, Apple reports a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of over 80% compared to previous models. The device features recycled materials like aluminium, gold, and rare earth elements, supporting Apple’s broader mission to achieve full carbon neutrality across its products by 2030. Additionally, the Mac mini uses completely fibre-based packaging, a milestone on Apple’s roadmap to phase out plastic packaging by 2025. Even the shipping process has been revamped to be more eco-friendly.

Enhanced User Experience with Apple Intelligence and macOS Sequoia

The Mac mini introduces a new feature known as Apple Intelligence, which offers enhanced AI capabilities designed to elevate productivity and privacy. Apple Intelligence enables on-device speech-to-text processing and image generation through new tools like Image Playground and Genmoji. In December, it will also integrate with ChatGPT, providing a smarter Siri experience directly on the Mac without needing additional applications. Apple has prioritized privacy by ensuring that most AI tasks are processed on-device, while more complex operations use secure cloud computing to maintain user data privacy.

Running on macOS Sequoia, the Mac mini offers a seamless experience with features like iPhone Mirroring, allowing users to access iPhone apps and notifications directly from their Mac. The update also enhances Safari with a new, smarter Reader mode and a distraction-free video viewer. Additional improvements include refined window management, the new Passwords app, and advanced gaming support, all aimed at making the Mac mini even more user-friendly.

Pricing and Availability in India

The base model of the Mac mini, powered by the M4 chip, is priced at Rs 59,900, while students can avail of a discounted rate of Rs 49,900. The more robust M4 Pro model is available for Rs 1,49,900, with a reduced educational price of Rs 1,39,900. Both models are open for pre-order and will become available in stores starting November 8. In addition to the Mac mini, Apple is also launching updated USB-C accessories, including the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad, which are sold separately.

Purchase Options and Support

Customers can pre-order the new Mac mini through Apple’s official website and the Apple Store app. Those purchasing directly from Apple can benefit from the Personal Setup service, which provides assistance with configuring the new device, either online or at their nearest Apple Store. With its emphasis on power, connectivity, and eco-conscious design, the new Mac mini sets a high bar in the compact desktop category. This release highlights Apple’s dedication to blending performance with sustainability, offering users an advanced, environmentally-friendly desktop option tailored for both everyday tasks and professional-grade work.