Apple’s Upcoming Launches Hint at M5 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro 2

Apple is gearing up for an exciting product season, with fresh FCC filings pointing to upcoming releases that could thrill tech enthusiasts. According to the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Apple is preparing updated versions of its Vision Pro headset, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro—all expected to feature the new M5 chip.

The recently published documents reveal several model numbers that don’t match any current Apple products. For example, the A3434 is believed to correspond to a new MacBook Pro, while the A3360 appears linked to the next-generation iPad Pro. Historically, FCC filings emerge just ahead of official launches, suggesting that these refreshed devices could arrive sooner than anticipated.

The iPad Pro seems poised to lead the charge. Apple is reportedly working on 11-inch and 13-inch variants, both with Wi-Fi and cellular options. Notably, the filings indicate that these models could support Wi-Fi 7, offering faster and more reliable connectivity. This speculation is further fueled by an unboxing video of the new iPad Pro circulating online, pointing to a potential launch before the year ends.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro refresh is expected to follow a slightly longer timeline. Apple is planning multiple configurations, including M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max models. Mass production is said to be on the horizon, with the new MacBook Pro lineup likely launching between late 2025 and early 2026.

The most intriguing leak, however, concerns the Vision Pro 2. One FCC document specifically mentions a “head mounted device” under model number A3416, accompanied by images confirming it as a Vision Pro. While the design is expected to remain largely unchanged, the headset is tipped to upgrade from the M2 processor to the faster M5 chip, enhancing performance for advanced AR and VR tasks. Apple is reportedly maintaining the $3,499 price tag. If everything proceeds according to plan, this upgraded headset could debut by the end of the year.

Apple appears to have long-term ambitions for its mixed reality lineup. Reports hint at a lighter version of the headset, informally called “Vision Air,” though this model may not arrive until 2027.

While the FCC filings don’t reveal every detail, they offer a clear glimpse into Apple’s near-future roadmap. Based on the current pattern, the M5 iPad Pro is likely to launch first, followed by refreshed MacBook Pro models, and finally, the Vision Pro 2 update toward the end of the year. For Apple fans, the upcoming months could be filled with several exciting announcements, marking a busy and innovative period for the tech giant.