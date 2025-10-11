Flipkart Diwali Sale Faces Hiccups as Nothing Phone 3 Orders Get Delayed, Cancelled

The festive spirit of Diwali brought millions of eager shoppers to Flipkart’s online sale, hunting for blockbuster deals on electronics, gadgets, and smartphones. Among the most anticipated offers this year was the Nothing Phone 3, which was slashed to as low as Rs 39,999—nearly half its original price of Rs 79,999.

However, what started as a celebration of discounts quickly turned into frustration for many buyers. Within hours of the sale going live, social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), were flooded with complaints about cancelled orders and delayed deliveries. The chaos eerily mirrors the issues witnessed during the iPhone 16 launch, highlighting recurring challenges in managing massive festival-season demand.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a screenshot revealing his Nothing Phone 3 order for Rs 26,000 was abruptly cancelled by Flipkart sellers, citing an “incorrectly listed price.” He added with a touch of humour, “Those who bought via Flipkart Minutes and got their delivery last night were the lucky ones.” The screenshot confirmed that he received a total refund of Rs 23,956, along with 50 reward coins, leaving many questioning the reliability of the sale’s logistics.

Other shoppers reported even more frustrating experiences. One user recounted a record-breaking eight-time pickup failure for a return, originally scheduled on October 3. Despite multiple attempts, the item was not collected until October 7. The user also detailed how an installation scheduled for October 2 was cancelled, followed by repeated failed pickup attempts over consecutive days. Clearly, Flipkart’s logistics network was struggling to keep up with the overwhelming festival rush, leaving buyers frustrated and anxious.

Industry experts note that high-volume sales events like Diwali often stretch e-commerce platforms to their limits. While flash discounts attract shoppers, they can also trigger inventory mismatches, order cancellations, and logistical bottlenecks, as seen with Flipkart this year. The platform is known for offering competitive deals, but these recent hiccups underscore the importance of improving backend systems and delivery management during peak shopping periods.

For shoppers, this experience serves as a cautionary tale: while tempting deals can be hard to resist, patience and vigilance are essential when ordering high-demand items during major sales. Flipkart has yet to release a detailed statement addressing the widespread cancellations and delivery issues, but users continue to share their experiences online, amplifying the frustration.

Despite these challenges, the Nothing Phone 3 deal remains one of the standout offers of the sale, demonstrating the enduring allure of festival discounts even amidst operational setbacks. Buyers are hoping that Flipkart can quickly resolve these issues to restore confidence and ensure a smoother experience for the remainder of the sale.



