Flipkart Super Cooling Days - 20 to 25 April 2022
Beat the heat this Summer with the biggest discounts on THOMSON Air Conditioners starting from INR 26,490 only During 'Flipkart Super Cooling Days' from 20th April - 25th April 2022.
Beat the heat this summer with the biggest discounts on THOMSON's entire range of Air Conditioners which were launched only a few days ago in India. The brand wants the Indian consumers to put their hands on the best technology and hence constantly offer large discounts. Customers can also avail an additional Bank Offer - 10% Instant Discount* With SBI Credit Card & EMI Transactions.
Product Name
Model name
Regular days
Event pricing
Thomson 1 Ton 3 Star Split With iBreeze Technology AC - Light Grey, White (CPMF1003S, Copper Condenser)
CPMF1003S
27490
26490
Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter With iBreeze Technology AC - Light Grey, White (CPMI1505S, Copper Condenser)
CPMI1505S
34999
33999
Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter With iBreeze Technology AC - Light Grey, White (CPMI1003S, Copper Condenser)
CPMI1003S
28799
27799
Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter With iBreeze Technology AC - Light Grey, White (CPMI1503S, Copper Condenser)
CPMI1503S
31999
30999
Air Conditioners Features
THOMSON ACs are available in fixed-speed and inverter segments, with the capacity of 1 ton and 1.5-ton each. Packed with many RAC features, THOMSON's Cool Pro Max Ac's will have some of the top features, including :
4 in 1 Convertible:- This unique feature controls the cooling capacity of the air conditioners while saving energy and optimal cooling at the same time.
Triple Filter: - With efficient and effective air filters, it will ensure clean airflow, despite rising pollution.
Auto Restart: - This feature ensures that the AC automatically turns back and starts its operations as per the earlier used settings; soon after a power cut.
Self Diagnosis:- In case of occurrence of any fault during the operation, the AC will display an error code, for quick diagnosis and to protect the machine from any damage.
Sleep Mode:- Helps with auto adjustment of temperature to ensure comfort during sleep.
The brand further offers -
~1-year Comprehensive Warranty on the product.
~ 10 years Warranty on compressor.
~ No cost EMI of 9 months for 1 ton and 12 months for 1.5 ton, respectively.
THOMSON India Brand Licensee Partner SPPL headed by Mr Avneet Singh Marwah is extremely focused to capture the large pie of home appliances online category through its array of product offerings under one umbrella. The brand is determined to grow exponentially year after year while providing the best technology to Indian consumers with an extremely affordable price tag.
Speaking about the continuous discounts on its products, Mr Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON in India says, "It's a great joy to cater to the Indian consumers with domestically manufactured products that come with global technology. It is our constant effort & aims to equip our consumers with the best technology at the most affordable price points. THOMSON as a brand has grown beyond our expectations since its re-entry in 2018 and we are delighted to continue with our best effort and become the largest online selling consumer appliances brand in India."