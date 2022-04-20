Flipkart Super Cooling Days - 20 to 25 April 2022

Beat the heat this summer with the biggest discounts on THOMSON's entire range of Air Conditioners which were launched only a few days ago in India. The brand wants the Indian consumers to put their hands on the best technology and hence constantly offer large discounts. Customers can also avail an additional Bank Offer - 10% Instant Discount* With SBI Credit Card & EMI Transactions.



Self Diagnosis:- In case of occurrence of any fault during the operation, the AC will display an error code, for quick diagnosis and to protect the machine from any damage.

Auto Restart: - This feature ensures that the AC automatically turns back and starts its operations as per the earlier used settings; soon after a power cut.

4 in 1 Convertible:- This unique feature controls the cooling capacity of the air conditioners while saving energy and optimal cooling at the same time.

THOMSON ACs are available in fixed-speed and inverter segments, with the capacity of 1 ton and 1.5-ton each. Packed with many RAC features, THOMSON's Cool Pro Max Ac's will have some of the top features, including :

THOMSON India Brand Licensee Partner SPPL headed by Mr Avneet Singh Marwah is extremely focused to capture the large pie of home appliances online category through its array of product offerings under one umbrella. The brand is determined to grow exponentially year after year while providing the best technology to Indian consumers with an extremely affordable price tag.

Speaking about the continuous discounts on its products, Mr Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON in India says, "It's a great joy to cater to the Indian consumers with domestically manufactured products that come with global technology. It is our constant effort & aims to equip our consumers with the best technology at the most affordable price points. THOMSON as a brand has grown beyond our expectations since its re-entry in 2018 and we are delighted to continue with our best effort and become the largest online selling consumer appliances brand in India."