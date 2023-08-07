Live
Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to get these features; Check
The Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to have improvements to SoC, battery, connectivity, and features like UWB and Find My Device. It will run on Wear OS 4 and have a 1.2-inch OLED screen.
The early launch of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is likely to take place soon. According to a recent report, the successor to the upcoming Pixel Watch is expected to receive notable improvements, particularly in the areas of the SoC and battery.
According to a report by Android Authority, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC instead of the Exynos 9110 chipset used in the first-generation model. It will likely come with a Snapdragon W5 chip based on Samsung's 4nm process. Additionally, the Snapdragon W5 supports new low-power states such as deep sleep and hibernation, which should lead to longer battery life for the Pixel Watch 2, according to the report.
The report added that ultra-wideband (UWB) technology is anticipated to be included in the Pixel Watch 2, adding to the variety of connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC. UWB facilitates data transmission over short distances via pulse-based radio waves, enabling device location.
Google is also reportedly improving its Find My Device network, which works similarly to Apple's AirTag. According to the report, this feature could serve as a digital car key or offer media playback as an alternative to a Pixel tablet or Google Nest device.
According to the report, the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to feature a modest four per cent improvement over its predecessor, with a slightly larger 306mAh battery compared to the 294mAh battery in the 2022 Pixel Watch model, which promises up to 24 hours of battery life. The upcoming smart wearable is also expected to run on Wear OS 4 based on Android 13 out of the box.
Furthermore, the report adds that the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be developed under the codenames 'Eos' and 'Aurora', which are likely to correspond to the LTE and Wi-Fi-only versions. The following model is expected to retain a 1.2-inch round OLED display with a resolution of 384 x 384 pixels, with relatively thick bezels. However, there is speculation that the company could replace the BOE panel of the original Pixel Watch with screens from Samsung Display.