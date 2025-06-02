iPhone 17 May Reuse iPhone 16 Chipset: What It Means for Buyers in 2025

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series, expected to launch in September 2025, is already generating buzz — and some concern — among tech enthusiasts. According to a fresh leak, the base model of the iPhone 17 could be powered by the same A18 chip that will feature in the standard iPhone 16, raising eyebrows about the level of year-on-year improvement users can expect.

The insight comes from analyst Jeff Pu, who shared a research note with GF Securities, stating that the entry-level iPhone 17 will stick with the A18 chip manufactured using TSMC’s second-generation 3nm N3E process. While the chip is efficient and offers solid performance, the decision to retain it could disappoint buyers looking for a leap forward in hardware capabilities.

This wouldn’t be the first time Apple has taken this approach. A similar strategy was seen with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, both of which featured the same A15 Bionic chip. That move, coupled with similar display and camera specs, sparked criticism for offering minimal innovation, especially as the iPhone 14 launched at the same price as its predecessor.

Apple did respond with the iPhone 15 by adding a 48-megapixel main camera, design changes, and a new processor, all while keeping the launch price at ₹79,999 in India. If Apple follows a similar pricing roadmap, the iPhone 17 may also debut at ₹79,999, while the iPhone 16 could receive a ₹10,000 price cut post-launch — likely dropping to ₹69,999 and making it a competitive option for cost-conscious buyers.

However, despite the lack of a new processor, Apple is reportedly planning significant improvements in other key areas. Most notably, the iPhone 17 may come with a slightly larger 6.3-inch display — an upgrade from the 6.1-inch screen on the iPhone 16. More excitingly, the device is rumoured to introduce ProMotion support for the first time on a non-Pro iPhone, enabling a 120Hz refresh rate. This would offer a noticeably smoother experience during scrolling, gaming, and video playback.

The front camera is also in line for a major update. Apple is said to be doubling the resolution from 12 megapixels to 24 megapixels, potentially resulting in crisper and more detailed selfies. This change could be especially appealing to younger users, influencers, and content creators who rely heavily on front-facing cameras. Meanwhile, the rear camera is expected to remain at 48 megapixels, though it will likely still lack the 5x telephoto zoom available on the Pro models.

Battery specifications are yet to be confirmed. However, given the larger screen, Apple may equip the iPhone 17 with a slightly bigger battery than the 3,582mAh unit currently found in the iPhone 16 Pro.

In essence, the iPhone 17 — at least in its base form — seems to be focused on refinement rather than groundbreaking innovation. While the repeated use of the A18 chip might seem underwhelming to some, improvements in the display, camera, and potentially battery life could still make it an attractive upgrade, especially if Apple maintains its current pricing strategy. Of course, these insights are based on early leaks and reports.







