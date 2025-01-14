itel A80 Smartphone Review: A Budget Smartphone that Raises the Bar

The camera setup is ideal for users seeking quality photography at affordable prices; considering the price range, the itel A80 seemed promising for the camera and does a good job.

Smooth Performance: 3-Year Lag-Free Fluency

The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T603 chipset, which sports an octa-core CPU under its hood. It has up to 8GB of RAM (4GB Physical and 4GB Virtual). It is made for multitasking and efficient performance. itel promises a 3-year lag-free experience, making it a dependable choice for long-term use. The 128GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card, provides ample space for apps, documents and media. The smartphone performed good while using social media, browsing, and watching videos, etc. The itel A80 handles day-to-day tasks smoothly and performs well with low to medium usage. In my opinion, it offers great value for money in terms of performance.

Battery Life and Software Features

The itel A80 is power-packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support, so you do not have to recharge your unit frequently; usage continues for long hours. Despite being under Rs.7000, the smartphone has an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours. With medium usage, users can easily use the device for up to two days with a single charge. Therefore, itel has a great job with battery life. However, the 10W charger takes about 3 hours for the devices to go from 0 to 100%; when the itel A80 is connected to a charger, a light illuminate in the top-right corner of the device.