itel A80 Smartphone Review: A Budget Smartphone that Raises the Bar
The itel A80 is setting new benchmarks in the budget smartphone segment with impressive features. itel has outdone itself this time by integrating advanced technology at an affordable price.
After using itel A80 for two weeks, I can surely say in a market flooded with mid-range smartphones, itel has carved a niche by delivering feature-packed devices at competitive prices; and the itel A80, launched at Rs 6,999 on 6th January 2025, is no exception. This smartphone blends practicality with modern features, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious users. Let's dive deeper into what the itel A80 offers and where it stands in the competitive landscape.
itel A80 Specifications
Brand
itel A80
Price
Rs. 6999
Screen Size
6.67 HD+ IPS
Refresh rate
120Hz
Display Type
Punch Hole with Dynamic Bar
Ring Notification
Yes
Processor
Unisoc T603
Processor Core
Octa Core
RAM
4GB+4GB*
ROM
128GB
Front Camera
8MP
Rear Camera
50MP Super HDR Camera
Battery
5000 mAh
Charger
10W
IP Rating
IP54(Dust & Splash Proof)
Fingerprint
Side
Face Unlock
Yes
OS
Android 14 Go
Stunning Display: 120Hz Refresh Rate
The itel A80 offers a 6.7-inch IPS HD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which gives visibility clarity beyond what can be found in a smartphone in this segment in terms of price. This feature delivers smooth animations and scrolling aspects, making it unique as compared to some competitors with 90Hz. The punch-hole with dynamic bar design adds a premium touch, while the 720 x 1600 resolution ensures vibrant colours and crisp visuals. Whether you're streaming videos or gaming, the display offers a highly immersive experience. To further ensure reliability, itel offers a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase. Overall, the viewing experience is not disappointing. However, the smartphone misses out on the in-display fingerprint scanner.
Durable Design with IP54 Rating
The itel A80 boasts a sleek design with a thickness of 8.5 mm, making it lightweight and comfortable to hold and use. The itel A80 boasts an IP54 rating, making it dust and splash-resistant. This feature ensures the phone can handle everyday mishaps, including accidental water spills, light rain, or even greasy fingerprints while eating. Such durability is a significant advantage, particularly for users who need a device that can withstand the challenges of an active lifestyle without constant worry about damage. The slim 8.5mm profile and side-mounted fingerprint sensor add to its convenience and aesthetic appeal.
Unique Backlight Features Under ₹7K
The itel A80 stands out in its price range that comes with unique backlight effects for calls, charging, a low battery, and a lock screen in this price segment, one of the best practicable convenience additions to a phone since it provides users with an evident visual cue for a few of its key functions. This is one unusual feature of a smartphone under 7K that makes the itel A80 an excellent budget-friendly choice.
Photography Redefined: 50MP Super HDR Camera
The noteworthy feature of itel A80 is its 50MP super HDR rear camera. Designed for low-light and high-detail photography. Indeed, the camera quality is quite good in low-light photography and bright lights. One can use it with all lighting conditions. The HDR and Panorama modes enhance the versatility, capturing vivid colours and complex details. The 8MP front camera ensures clear selfies with a nice touch by AI beautification features. It's rare to see an ultrawide lens on a smartphone under Rs.7000 and I appreciate itel for not compromising on specifications regardless of the budget constraints.
The camera setup is ideal for users seeking quality photography at affordable prices; considering the price range, the itel A80 seemed promising for the camera and does a good job.
Smooth Performance: 3-Year Lag-Free Fluency
The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T603 chipset, which sports an octa-core CPU under its hood. It has up to 8GB of RAM (4GB Physical and 4GB Virtual). It is made for multitasking and efficient performance. itel promises a 3-year lag-free experience, making it a dependable choice for long-term use. The 128GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card, provides ample space for apps, documents and media. The smartphone performed good while using social media, browsing, and watching videos, etc. The itel A80 handles day-to-day tasks smoothly and performs well with low to medium usage. In my opinion, it offers great value for money in terms of performance.
Battery Life and Software Features
The itel A80 is power-packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support, so you do not have to recharge your unit frequently; usage continues for long hours. Despite being under Rs.7000, the smartphone has an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours. With medium usage, users can easily use the device for up to two days with a single charge. Therefore, itel has a great job with battery life. However, the 10W charger takes about 3 hours for the devices to go from 0 to 100%; when the itel A80 is connected to a charger, a light illuminate in the top-right corner of the device.
The smartphone comes with connectivity options like USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS, catering to all the basic needs. The dual SIM slot-4G VoLTE provides seamless voice calling and internet access. The device supports various multimedia formats, including MP3 and MP4, ensuring an engaging audio-visual experience. Running on Android 14 with a customized itel OS, the A80 caters to an easy-to-use interface with additional functionality. Including face unlock and other sensors provides ease of access to the security of the device.
Price and Availability
Available in three stunning colour variants—Sandstone Black, Glacier White, and Wave Blue—the itel A80 offers a sleek and modern design at just Rs 6999. You can buy this smartphone from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and other retail stores.
Verdict
Priced competitively under Rs 7,000 segment, the itel A80 offers a range of premium features that are typically found in higher-end smartphones. The device delivers outstanding value from its durable build to its high-refresh-rate display and its powerful camera. The inclusion of features like the IP54 rating and 3-year fluency guarantee highlights iTel's commitment to quality. I would say Itel A80 is an impressive 4G smartphone that promises to be a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment with excellent performance, good battery life, and fast UI.