itel Zeno 10 to ignite Entry Level Smartphone Market starting at Rs.5699

itel, a leading technology brand of India, In an itel has launched its latest marvel, the Zeno 10 smartphone which is all set to electrify the entry-level smartphone market. The ultra-modern ZENO series, powered by itel marks exclusive online-based approach of itel. With the latest Android 14 OS, a powerful Octacore processor, and a massive 5000mAh battery, the Zeno 10 is designed to ignite the aspirations of Gen Z and budget-conscious consumers across India. The Zeno series is going to be available exclusively on online channels and itel has collaborated exclusively with Amazon to launch the Zeno 10 smartphone. The 3GB variant is available at an eye - catching price of just Rs. 5699, while the 4GB variant is available for just Rs.5999 (including bank offer)

For first-time smartphone users, the Zeno 10 smartphone is a dream come true, packed with an array of impressive features. With enhanced security, improved performance, and optimized solutions, the Zeno 10 smartphone is all geared up to elevate the user experience and position this device as a segment leader. Combining sleek aesthetics with robust functionality, the smartphone offers a 6.56" HD+ display and a Dynamic Bar for an immersive viewing experience – available with a strikingly stylish packaging.

The Zeno 10 smartphone comes in two variants: 3GB (3GB + 5GB*) and 4GB (4GB + 8GB*) RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking, paired with 64GB of internal storage for all your needs. Zeno 10 smartphone boasts impressive storage capabilities, offering variants of 3GB and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM, a rare combination in this price range. This makes it a perfect choice for Gen Z users who prioritize large storage for apps, media, and everyday needs. Its 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera caters to everyday photography needs, making it the perfect companion for students, first-time smartphone users, and young adults seeking value-packed performance. For today’s Gen Z consumers who want unlimited storage for their endless photos and multiple social media apps, this phone’s large 64 GB storage is going to be a perfect partner.

Consumers can visit this website to know more about the product https://www.amazon.in/b?node=96304674031&ref_=ITEL_GSG_P

Speaking about the launch, CEO of itel India, Mr Arijeet Talapatra, said, “The launch of the Zeno 10 smartphone marks a significant milestone in itel’s relentless pursuit towards innovation. The launch of Zeno series in India, is committed to deliver Zenith of Design, Elevated Experience, Nuanced Control, and Optimized Output. Starting with the Zeno 10 smartphone, we aim to inspire a new wave of connectivity and opportunity for our consumers, especially for the large Gen Z audience of India. By embracing an online-first approach and collaborating with Amazon, we are bringing next-gen technology closer to digital-savvy consumers. Leveraging the reach of e-commerce, the Zeno 10 smartphone, powered by Android 14, redefines value-driven innovation, delivering a feature-rich experience at an unbeatable price.”





