Meta Targets Celeb-Bait Ads and Enhances Account Recovery with Facial Recognition

Meta is intensifying its efforts to combat misleading "celeb-bait" ads by leveraging facial recognition technology. These fraudulent ads use images of celebrities to deceive users, leading them to believe that the stars endorse the products, making the scam more convincing. Meta's advanced technology will not only address these ads but also streamline the process of recovering lost accounts for users.



Tackling Celeb-Bait Ads with Facial Recognition

Celeb-bait ads have become a significant issue, with scammers exploiting celebrity images to lure people into believing in fake endorsements. These ads gain trust because the celebrities featured are often recognizable, and users are more likely to click on the content or even make purchases based on these false claims. Meta has decided to combat this growing problem by integrating facial recognition technology into its ad review system.

Meta's new system uses facial recognition to compare the faces in ads with the profiles of public figures commonly impersonated on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. If a match is found, the ad is flagged, reviewed, and potentially blocked before it can reach a broader audience. Early tests have shown promising results in identifying and preventing these fraudulent ads, making Meta's advertising ecosystem more secure for users. This update also allows Meta to better identify fake accounts that impersonate celebrities to promote scams, such as fake giveaways or phishing schemes that request sensitive information.

Improving Account Recovery with Video Selfies

In addition to targeting celeb-bait ads, Meta is rolling out new tools to make account recovery easier for users who have lost access to their accounts. This can happen due to forgotten passwords or users being tricked by scammers into giving away their login information. Losing an account can mean losing years of personal data, including photos, posts, and contacts.

Meta is testing a new feature that uses facial recognition through video selfies to assist users in recovering their compromised accounts. Instead of relying solely on government IDs or other documentation, users can submit a quick video selfie, which Meta compares to the account's profile picture. This secure, encrypted process ensures a fast and reliable way for users to regain access to their accounts.

Meta guarantees that the video selfie is only used for verification and will not be publicly shared or stored long-term. Once the identity check is completed, the video data is automatically deleted, whether or not the match is successful.