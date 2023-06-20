OnePlus Nord 3 to launch soon in India: Expected features

OnePlus is preparing to expand its Nord range of smartphones in India. The company teased its upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 phone via its official community forum. OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus Nord 3 launch in India with its 'lab campaign', which can be seen on the forum.



"Something new is coming! Before the official launch event and product name reveal, we are thrilled to announce the opening of The Lab. Would you like to be among the first to experience and review the device before anyone else? The lab is right here, waiting for you. We'll be selecting 6 reviewers to review the upcoming Nord product," reads a OnePlus community forum page. However, the post did not confirm any features of the upcoming phone. But the rumour mill has been generating news about the device. This is what you can expect

OnePlus Nord 3: Expected Features

OnePlus Nord 3 will succeed OnePlus Nord 2. The smartphone is rumoured to pack a 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is tipped to be AMOLED. The smartphone is designed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. It is the same SoC that powers devices like the Tecno Phantom V Fold and Oppo Find N2 Flip.

To perform camera duties, OnePlus Nord 3 may feature a triple camera setup at the back. There could be a 50MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone can offer a 16MP front-facing camera. OnePlus Nord 3 is designed to run on the company's custom operating system based on Android 13. The device may be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. It may come with support for 80-watt fast charging technology.

OnePlus Nord 3: Price

OnePlus Nord 3 is rumoured to be a mid-range phone. According to reports, the smartphone could be priced below ₹30,000.