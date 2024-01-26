Republic Day 2024: How to download and share stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp

As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, people across the country engage in various traditions, such as unfurling the Tricolour, singing the national anthem, and participating in patriotic events. A significant part of the celebration involves exchanging greetings with friends and family.



WhatsApp, a popular messaging platform, sees extensive use for sharing Republic Day wishes. To enhance your messages, consider sending Republic Day stickers and GIFs with these straightforward steps:

How to Download and Share Republic Day Stickers:

1. Open Google Play Store and search for 'Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers.'

2. Download a preferred sticker pack and open it.

3. Choose 'Add,' 'Add to WhatsApp,' or the '+' button.

4. Confirm your selection by clicking 'Add' on the confirmation popup.

5. Open a chat window in WhatsApp, navigate to the stickers section, and find the added sticker pack.

6. Return to WhatsApp, and the Republic Day stickers will be visible in your gallery.

7. Click on any sticker to share it.

How to Download and Share Republic Day GIFs:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the desired chat.

2. In the GIFs section, type 'Happy Republic Day' or 'Republic Day.'

3. Browse available GIFs and select the desired one.

4. Click on the chosen GIF and share it.

As celebrations unfold, New Delhi will host the annual Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, starting at 10:30 am on January 26. This year's parade will be women-centric, with themes 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka.' French President Emmanuel Macron will grace the event as the chief guest.