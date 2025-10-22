Samsung Unveils Galaxy XR: A Powerful Rival to Apple Vision Pro at Nearly Half the Price

Samsung has officially entered the extended reality (XR) arena with the launch of its much-anticipated Galaxy XR headset, a device designed to challenge Apple’s Vision Pro — but at nearly half the cost. Teaming up with Google and Qualcomm, Samsung aims to redefine the XR experience by combining cutting-edge hardware with AI-driven software innovation.

Sleek Design with a Practical Edge

At first glance, the Galaxy XR mirrors the Vision Pro’s premium design but introduces thoughtful improvements for comfort and usability. The top of the headset features a raised contour, potentially easing long-duration wear. Like Apple’s device, Samsung’s headset uses an external battery pack connected by cable, ensuring balanced weight distribution.

Notably, the Galaxy XR is lighter, weighing 545g compared to the Vision Pro’s 600g, and much lighter than the 750g M5 Vision Pro. It also features a right-side touchpad for seamless UI navigation, volume controls, and access to Gemini AI. The adjustable rear strap with a precision dial and a total of 19 embedded sensors enhance both comfort and performance.

Visually, Samsung’s headset stands out as a refined yet functional piece of tech, maintaining a stylish and user-friendly design.

High-End Specs and Immersive Displays

Powering the Galaxy XR is Qualcomm’s XR2 Plus Gen 2 chipset, offering 4K rendering per eye. Its dual Micro-OLED displays deliver a resolution of 3,552 x 3,840 pixels, producing an impressive 27 million pixels — outpacing the Vision Pro’s 23 million. The smaller pixel pitch provides a sharper and more detailed visual experience.

While the Galaxy XR supports a 90Hz refresh rate (lower than the Vision Pro’s 120Hz), it makes up for it with 8K HDR video support, ensuring vivid and realistic imagery. The combination of performance and clarity promises a deeply immersive XR experience.

Android XR and AI Integration

Running on Android XR, developed by Google, the Galaxy XR seamlessly supports Android apps, allowing users to stream sports, play VR games, or even edit videos within the headset.

One of the standout features is Gemini AI integration. With tools like Circle to Search, users can highlight real-world objects to instantly access contextual information. The device also supports Google Maps for spatial navigation and Google Photos for transforming 2D media into immersive 3D visuals — blending practicality with next-gen interactivity.

Battery Life and Pricing

The external battery pack, weighing 302g, delivers 2 hours of general use or 2.5 hours of video playback — slightly below the Vision Pro’s runtime. However, both devices support continuous use while charging.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy XR at $1,799 (around ₹1,57,800) for the 256GB variant, making it almost half the cost of the Apple Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499 (₹3,07,000) and goes up to $3,899 (₹3,42,000) for the 1TB model.

Currently, neither headset is available in India, but Samsung’s aggressive pricing and cross-platform strategy could significantly disrupt the premium XR market in the coming months.