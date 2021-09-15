September 15 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 15, 2021. Let's begin...



Apple Event 2021: Apple released the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. Check the price of the iPhone 13 series in India. Check out the prices of the new iPhones in India.

Apple Watch Series 7 has the largest and most advanced display yet. It's 70% brighter indoors when your wrist is down and users will get 18 hours of usage time.

Check out the nine announcements Apple made during the Apple Event 2021 along with its price and availability in India in pictures.

The iPhone 13 offers a 2.5-hour battery life longer when compared to the iPhone 12.

Pre-order for all four models starts from September 17 and it will be available from September 24.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have disappeared from Apple's online store outside of the refurbished models. The remaining iPhone 11 and 12 phones saw $ 100 price cuts. As a host of new iPhones models arrive, this year Apple took a couple of known resources offline to make room for the iPhone 13.

iOS 15 is packed with new features that help you connect with others, be more present and in the moment, explore the world, and use powerful intelligence to do more with iPhone than ever before.



