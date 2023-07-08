This Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max model costs Rs 5 crores; Know why

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple's most expensive phone, costing Rs 1,27,999 in India. However, the Diamond Snowflake variant of this iPhone, customized by Caviar, carries a staggering price tag of $616,000 (roughly Rs 5 crore). This Snowflake edition is designed in collaboration with British jewellery brand Graff, and only three of these exclusive devices exist. This is costlier than the Lamborghini Huracan Evo supercar, currently priced at Rs 3.7 crore in India.



The unique feature of the Diamond Snowflake iPhone 14 Pro Max model is its sizable pendant attached to the back plate. This pendant is crafted in platinum and white gold, featuring round and marquise cut diamonds. This pendant costs only $75,000 (around Rs 62 lakh). It also has an 18k white gold back plate displaying an arrangement of 570 diamonds, forming an intriguing pattern.

The high price of the model is, of course, due to the diamond-encrusted coating on the back of the phone. The iPhone 14 Pro Max was initially launched in India for Rs 1,39,900 and is currently on sale at a discounted price. But, the price of Rs 127,999 is still relatively high. Those who wish to purchase the Diamond Snowflake version can obtain it through the official Caviar website. The company also provides a one-year warranty on the product, and delivery is via a "mail service used by many corporations to send packages and mail abroad."

The iPhone 14 Pro Max offers everything in Apple's playbook. It uses the company's flagship A16 SoC, which is very powerful and offers smooth performance, in our experience. Compared to the iPhone 4 Pro model, the Max variant offers longer battery life and an immersive screen experience thanks to its larger size. The additional cost of Rs 10,000 that you pay for the Max variant compared to the Pro version is justified because you get a bigger screen and battery. However, the Max version weighs a lot and is around 240 grams.

Amazon and Flipkart sell the iPhone 14 Pro Max at a lower price. But, it is currently unknown when the deal will expire. The price mentioned above is for the 128 GB storage model.