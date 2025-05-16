Threads Now Lets Users Add Up to Five Links in Profile Bios

Live
Threads introduces support for up to five profile links and insights, giving creators better tools to connect and engage followers.
Threads is enhancing how creators share content by allowing up to five clickable links in their profile bios, an upgrade from the previous single-link limit. The update, announced today, aligns Threads with Instagram’s link-sharing capabilities and gives users more flexibility to promote multiple platforms and projects.
Previously, creators often used third-party tools like Linktree to compile multiple links under one URL. Now, with native support for five visible links, users can directly showcase newsletters, podcasts, articles, online stores, or other key content, making navigation easier for followers.
Alongside the new link feature, Threads is also introducing performance insights. Users will now be able to see how many people clicked on the links they shared in posts and profiles. This is aimed at helping creators track engagement more effectively.
Meta is also working on audience management tools that provide week-over-week performance summaries. These will include metrics such as the number of posts, views, replies, and follower growth. According to Meta, these insight recaps will be available soon, and they will come with personalized tips designed to help creators discover new ways to build and interact with their communities.
With these updates, Threads continues to evolve as a creator-friendly platform within the Meta ecosystem.