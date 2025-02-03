Upcoming Smartphones in February 2025: Oppo Find N5, Vivo V50 Series, OnePlus Open 2 and More

With February 2025 in full swing, smartphone enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to. This month is packed with exciting releases, ranging from budget devices to high-end foldable and flagship models. Whether you're planning to upgrade your phone or just love keeping up with the latest tech, this list covers all the major smartphone launches happening in February. Let's dive into what each brand has in store for us. List of Smartphones Launching in February 2025 Oppo Find N5

Launch Date: February 2025

Estimated Price: Up to INR 1,60,000/- Oppo is set to launch the Find N5, a foldable phone that will serve as the foundation for the OnePlus Open 2. While the official launch date remains under wraps, reports suggest that it will hit the market in China this month. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, this device is expected to be the slimmest foldable smartphone, measuring just 4mm when unfolded. If the claims hold, it could dethrone the Honor Magic V3 (4.4mm) as the thinnest foldable. The Find N5 will boast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, an IPX9 water resistance rating, and a triple 50MP rear camera setup with a periscope lens. Additionally, dual selfie cameras (32MP and 20MP) will be available for both folded and unfolded use. OnePlus Open 2



Launch Date: February 2025

Estimated Price: Up to INR 1,80,000/- The OnePlus Open 2 is closely linked to the Oppo Find N5, likely sharing similar specs and design elements. One of the slimmest foldable phones on the market, Open 2 is rumored to house a 5,900mAh battery, up from 4,800mAh in its predecessor. Other highlights include Snapdragon 8 Elite, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup alongside 32MP + 20MP selfie cameras. Realme P3 Pro



Launch Date: Third Week of February 2025

Estimated Price: Under INR 20,000/- The Realme P3 Pro is an upcoming mid-range device and a successor to Realme P2 Pro 5G. Leaks suggest that it will feature an AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery, 65W wired charging, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Additionally, a high-end 12GB+256GB variant is expected. iQOO Neo 10R (India)

Launch Date: February 2025

Estimated Price: Under INR 40,000/- The iQOO Neo 10R is a slightly toned-down version of the iQOO 10R. Key specs include a 6.78” 1.5K LTPO panel with 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 6,400mAh battery, and 80W fast charging. The camera setup consists of 50MP + 8MP rear sensors, while the phone features 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It also runs on Android 15-backed FunTouch OS 15 and has an IP64 rating. Vivo V50 Series (India)



Launch Date: February 2025

Estimated Price: INR 40K to INR 50K Vivo is introducing its V50 Series, consisting of Vivo V50 and V50 Pro. The standard model comes with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 6,500mAh battery, 90W fast charging, and dual 50MP rear cameras. The Vivo V50 Pro is powered by Dimensity 9300+ SoC and features a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a 50MP telephoto lens. The series is being marketed for its superior camera capabilities. Realme Neo 7



Launch Date: February 2025

Estimated Price: Around INR 30,000/- Realme’s Neo 7 is finally making its international debut. It features a 6.78” LTPO AMOLED panel with 6,000 nits peak brightness and Dimensity 9300+ SoC. Other specs include 50MP main sensor with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, and 16MP front camera. The phone is powered by a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and comes in multiple configurations up to 16GB+1TB. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra (Global)



Launch Date: February 6, 2025

Estimated Price: Around INR 1,00,000/- Asus is set to launch the Zenfone 12 Ultra, featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB RAM, and Android 15 with ZenUI. It includes a 6.78” FHD+ AMOLED LTPO 165Hz panel, 50MP triple rear camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter. A 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging rounds out the package. ASUS ROG Phone 9 Series



Launch Date: February 2025

Estimated Price: Under INR 80,000/- The ROG Phone 9 Series is expected to launch in India this month. It features a 6.78” 185Hz FHD+ AMOLED LTPO panel, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a 50MP+13MP ultrawide + 32MP telephoto rear camera setup. The device comes with a 5,800mAh battery and 65W fast charging to ensure extended gaming sessions. Xiaomi 15 Series (India)



Launch Date: End of February 2025

Estimated Price: Under INR 80,000/- The Xiaomi 15 Series is the first-ever phone series powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro will debut in India this month, while the 15 Ultra is expected to remain exclusive to China. Poco F7



