9 innovations selected for state-level final list

Mahabubnagar: The Intinta Innovation (Innovation from every household) programme initiated by the state government has given a platform for enthusiastic innovators to showcase their creativity, innovative thoughts and ideas to resolve complex issues and challenges faced by the society.

K Shireesha, a student from ZPHS Munimoksham, has designed a device for use by toddy tappers who risk their lives climbing tall trees to tap toddy. It puts paid to the risk of falling from trees.

T Anil Kumar, a student from ZPHS Yadira in Mahabubnagar, invented 'Fire Resistant' rubber bricks which could be used in the construction industry, thereby cutting costs and saving the environment. It converts waste rubber and plastics into rubber bricks.

Overall, as part of the 'Intinta Innovator 2022' programme, the Mahabubnagar district has witnessed as many as 28 new innovations from people of all walks of life.

"Of the 28 new innovations and creativity projects brought up by various people from the district, we are happy to announce that as many as 9 innovations have been selected for the state level final list. In fact, Mahabubnagar district has stood in the top 3 among all the 33 districts in bringing out the most innovation projects in the state," informed District Collector S Venkat Rao.

District Education Officer Ravinder and District Science Officer Srinivasulu played a significant role in making the programme a big success in the district.

The Collector said that the shortlisted innovations will be showcased at the Police Parade Grounds as part of Independence Day Diamond Jubilee Celebrations on August 15. The winners will be felicitated with certificates. All inventors and innovators are asked to bring their inventions to the Independence Day programme. Interested candidates who wish to know about more information in this regard are advised to contact District Science Officer B Srinivasulu on his mobile: 889715500.

Top 9 innovators from Mahabubnagar district, who have been qualified for the state-level final competition, include K Shireesha (student) from ZPHS Munimoksham, T Anil Kumar (student) from ZPHS Yadira, K Ayyapu Reddy (govt teacher) who invented a device that helps sweep and clean easily, Chandraa Sekhar (student) from Nawabpet mandal who designed an agriculture implement that helps in sowing seeds and sprinkling fertilizers in the fields, Shruti, (SHG member) who designed various artifacts using waste paper, Srinivas, a farmer from Aloor, who developed a sound device to protect crops from wild animals, and Kiran Kumar (govt teacher) who invented a multipurpose bag.