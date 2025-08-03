AESL launches scholarships worth Rs 250 cr

Live
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) marked 16 years of its flagship scholarship exam, the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE), by announcing the launch of ANTHE 2025.
The initiative aims to empower students offering scholarships of up to 100% worth Rs 250 crore and cash awards worth Rs 2.5 crore for students from Classes V to XII.
Reaffirming its commitment to providing financial assistance to meritorious students, AESL said the program will help bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, enabling deserving students to access quality education for competitive exams like NEET and JEE.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahabubnagar Centre Director Krishna Bagade and Branch Head Servesh Vij highlighted the impact of ANTHE over the years, stating that the initiative has transformed the lives of lakhs of students by making premier coaching accessible to all.