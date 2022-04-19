Amit Shah condoles family members of Sai Ganesh

Khammam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to BJP activist Sai Ganesh's grandmother Savitramma over the phone. Savitramma and family are reported to have requested the Union Minister to bring justice to Sai Ganesh suicide case. Amit Shah is believed to have assured the family members that BJP will do everything for the family.

Amit Shah condoled the family members of Sai Ganesh on the occasion.

It is to mention here that on April 16, the Khammam police beefed up heavy security at Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's Camp Office and at the TRS office in the town after an activist of BJP died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. A man identified as Samieni Sai Ganesh who was very active as the BJP district Majdur cell president in Khammam attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on April 14. He died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at Hyderabad in a hospital. After Sai Ganesh attempted suicide, he was rushed to Khammam government hospital but when his health got deteriorated, Sai Ganesh was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Hearing the news of Sai Ganesh's death, many BJP leaders, activists and workers rushed to the hospital and staged a dharna against the government alleging that TRS party was responsible for Sai Ganesh death.

Addressing the protesters, district BJP president Galla Satyanarayana alleged that Sai Ganesh took the extreme step due to harassment by the police. He said that around 16 illegal and rowdy sheeter cases were filed against Sai Ganesh.He alleged that the police in Khammam are working like agents of TRS party leaders and harassing the workers and activists of opposition parties. Responding to the incident, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on the TRS government over the death of Sai Ganesh. He said that the TRS party leaders with the help of police had field 16 illegal case against Sai Ganesh. He said that the TRS party leaders were frightened by the way how the BJP workers and activists were working to expose the corruptions by the MLAs and Ministers.

Similarly, Nizamabad MP Arvind took to his Social media platforms and slammed the TRS government over death of BJP activist. He said that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not like the way our activists working and exposing the corruption by the Ministers and MLAs. He said Sai Ganesh was charged with illegal cases by police. He recalled that Sai Ganesh has just expressed his views on corrupted government under the Minister Puivvada Ajay Kumar. The Minister had taken the police help to file illegal cases against Sai Ganesh to harass him. He said that Sai Ganesh could not tolerate the illegal cases and harassment by the police and hence attempted suicide. The police have asked the hospital officials to shift Sai Ganesh dead for the post-mortem.

On the other hand, District Congress Committee chairman Puvvala Durga Prasad and City convener Mohammad Javeed Ali on Saturday demanded the government immediately announce an ex-gratia of Rs.50 lakhs to opposition party (BJP) activist S Sai Ganesh who died in Khammam.

The party leaders alleged that police are filing illegal cases against the opposition party leaders in the district. They also alleged that policemen are working like TRS agents. They held police and TRS party leaders responsible for the death of Sai Ganesh

They stated that police filled illegal cases on the opposition party leaders who exposes the corruptions and questions the irregularities of the government. They said that the police had filed many illegal cases against the Congress party leaders too. On the occasin, the Congress leaders warned of agitation against the policing in the district.

In the meanwhile, TRS district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan condemned on allegations of BJP over the death of party activist S Sai Ganesh. Addressing the media at Party Office, he said BJP levelling baseless allegations on TRS government. He said that the BJP leaders provoked Sai Ganesh and which caused death. He demanded the police to enquire on the BJP leaders who provoked the party activist.

He said that BJP leaders are not digesting the developments that is takin g place in Khammam under the Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He stated that BJP is resorting to such politics to stop KTR's tour to the city on April 18.

Tata Madhu stated that the BJP leaders created ruckus in in Khammam by attacking government hospital, breaking the RTC bus mirrors and other activities after hearing the death news of Sai Ganesh.

Reacting to TRS defence, BJP leaders came down heavily on the TRS leaders for the comments over the death of the saffron party activist S Sai Ganesh.

Speaking to media persons, BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana slammed TRS district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan's remarks on the suicide of Ganesh.

They said the TRS leaders wontedly commented on the death of Sai Ganesh for their existence. They questioned as to why the police stop the BJP leaders participating in the Sai Ganesh Anthima Yatra programme. They said Ganesh committed suicide before the Three Town police but the government did not take any action against the police personnel so far.

They demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of Sai Ganesh.

Alleging that the police are working like the TRS agents, they said that the district police are slapping false cases on BJP leaders at the behest of the ruling party leaders.

They demanded the government immediately announce an ex gratia for the Sai Ganesh's family.

BJP leaders Sridhar Reddy and Galla said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar could not digest the development of BJP in the district. Due to that he is using the police to file false cases against the BJP leaders, they alleged.

The BJP leaders said not only BJP leaders, the police registered illegal cases on Congress leaders who questioned irregularities and corruption of the Ministers and MLA in the district.

They said BJP will stage protest against Ministers and TRS party leaders.