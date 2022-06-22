Army aspirant who took part in Agnipath arson at Sec'bad attempts suicide

JANGAON: In an unfortunate incident, an Agnipath aspirant allegedly attempted suicide over the fear of being arrested by the police for taking part in the protests at the Secunderabad railway station, on Wednesday in the district.

It is to mention here that hundreds of youth raked up protest on June 17, setting ablaze several railway bogeys and damaging public property on the platform. Police had arrested the protestors and registered cases under various sections.

With the law enforcement authorities working on technical evidence to collect substantial proof against the protestors, the youth identified as Govind Ajay who was involved in the Secunderabad protest consumed a poisonous substance at his residence in Kottapalli village in Ghanpur mandal of Jangaon.

Ajay's parents immediately rushed him to a private hospital, where he is being treated.

Apparently, Ajay had spoken to a TV channel during the protests and the Ghanpur police had come for inquiry and spoke to him. Though no case was filed against him, the police said that he would be called again for questioning. After the police left Ajay went into depression for three days and the fearing a police case being foisted against him would be detrimental to his career, he took the extreme step.

Ajay said that he went there after a WhatsApp message was sent to him about the protest. Ajay said that he had passed the Army Physical Test and said he was looking forward to the written test. He added that while applying for the Army, he had also applied for a job as a police constable. Fearing that a case would be filed against him for participating in the protest which would impede his plans for getting employment in the Army he attempted suicide.