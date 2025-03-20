Live
- Betting apps case: Police complete interrogation, summon Vishnupriya and Ritu Choudhary again
- Reventh Government ignored Former Supreme Court Judgement, Dr. Pabbathi Srikrishna Mala Mahanadu National President
- Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticises KTR, questions his political credentials
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy distributes job appointment letters, calls for Sstate’s rebuilding
- Gujarat Budget 2025: Smartphone subsidy scheme for farmers gets financial boost
- MCA honours Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji with Lifetime Achievement Award
- Abhishek Bachchan receives warm welcome in Dublin, gets huge support to promote ETPL
- SC orally hints at transfer of trial in Kerala gold smuggling case to Karnataka
- Govt to set up committee to increase revenue through Maharashtra State Lottery: Ajit Pawar
- Sber500 invites applications for new startup accelerator programme
Betting apps case: Police complete interrogation, summon Vishnupriya and Ritu Choudhary again
Highlights
The Hyderabad police have completed their initial round of questioning in the betting apps promotion case.
Hyderabad : The Hyderabad police have completed their initial round of questioning in the betting apps promotion case. Social media influencers Vishnupriya and Ritu Choudhary, who were summoned for their alleged involvement in promoting illegal betting platforms, have been instructed to appear for further interrogation on the 25th of this month.
Authorities are investigating the extent of their role in endorsing these apps, which are suspected of violating gambling laws. The case has drawn significant attention, with officials warning against the promotion of online betting platforms, citing legal consequences. Further developments are expected as the investigation continues.
Next Story