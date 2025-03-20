Betting apps case: Police complete interrogation, summon Vishnupriya and Ritu Choudhary again

Hyderabad : The Hyderabad police have completed their initial round of questioning in the betting apps promotion case. Social media influencers Vishnupriya and Ritu Choudhary, who were summoned for their alleged involvement in promoting illegal betting platforms, have been instructed to appear for further interrogation on the 25th of this month.

Authorities are investigating the extent of their role in endorsing these apps, which are suspected of violating gambling laws. The case has drawn significant attention, with officials warning against the promotion of online betting platforms, citing legal consequences. Further developments are expected as the investigation continues.