Bhoobharati Act 2025 Introduced for Swift and Transparent Resolution of Land Disputes: District Collector B.M. Santosh

Gadwal: Awareness Seminar Conducted at Aiza Mandal Tahsildar Office

Jogulamba Gadwal District: District Collector B.Y.M. Santosh announced that the Telangana state government is implementing the Bhoobharati Act – 2025 to ensure a comprehensive and systematic resolution of land-related issues by offering a two-level appeal process. He made these remarks on Tuesday during an awareness seminar on the Bhoobharati Act held in the premises of the Tahsildar office in Aiza Mandal.

Speaking at the event as the chief guest, the Collector explained that the newly enacted Bhoobharati (Record of Rights - ROR) Act was introduced by the government on April 14, 2025. The Act replaces the Dharani portal and is designed to bring transparency, accountability, and accessibility in land governance.

He stated that just as every citizen has an Aadhaar card, each piece of land will now be assigned a Bhoodhaar number. This unique identifier aims to prevent land encroachments and disputes. The new law comprises 23 sections and 18 rules and is more inclusive than the Dharani system, which was limited to agricultural lands. Under Bhoobharati, both agricultural and non-agricultural lands can be registered.

The Collector emphasized that the new Act includes a wide range of applications. It enables correction of errors in records of rights, registration and mutation after land surveys, and the resolution of pending Sadabainama cases. He informed that applications related to lands purchased through Sadabainamas before June 2, 2014, will be investigated by the Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), and eligible farmers will be issued Pattadar passbooks.

In a major reform, notices will now be sent to family members prior to the transfer of ancestral land, ensuring transparency. Licensed surveyors will be appointed to survey disputed lands, and maps will be attached to the pattadar passbooks after verification.

Previously, land disputes had to be directly taken to civil courts under the Dharani system. However, the Bhoobharati Act allows for a three-tier appeal mechanism — from the Tahsildar to the RDO, and finally to the District Collector. This decentralized process is expected to resolve disputes locally and efficiently.

The Collector also revealed that although around 6,500 applications were submitted under the Dharani system, many remained unresolved. The Bhoobharati Act now provides legal mechanisms to address such issues promptly and efficiently. Furthermore, Village Administrative Officers will be appointed for every village to reduce land-related conflicts and streamline governance at the grassroots level.

He urged farmers to make use of the Mee Seva centers to submit applications under the Bhoobharati Act and assured that all services will be delivered within specified timeframes, with accountability fixed on respective officers. He encouraged farmers to familiarize themselves with the new law and take full advantage of its provisions.

The seminar was attended by Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Aiza Tahsildar Jyothi, Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, Alampur Market Yard Chairman Dodappa, Vice Chairman Kumar, PACS Chairman Madhusudan, Mandal Agricultural Officer Janardhan, officials from various departments, and a large number of farmers.