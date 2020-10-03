Centre's Agri Bills will harm farmers: Jana Reddy

Nalgonda: Former Minister and senior Congress leader K Janareddy stated that the Agriculture Bill brought by the Central government would cause severe damage to both farmers and the people.



The district Congress party on Friday organised a signature campaign against the agriculture Bill of the Central government in Parliament at the Clock Center in Nalgonda town on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Jana Reddy criticized the Central government over burying the democracy.

Government not only suppressing the voices of the people, but also not considering the valuable suggestions of the opposition parties.

He said the BJP government is least bothered about the issues of common people and added is also attacking the Constitution.

He raised objections over the way of passing 3 agriculture Bills in Parliament.

He appealed to the people to get ready to teach befitting lesson to inefficient saffron government in next elections.

He stated that the agriculture Bill would cause severe damage to the farmers and is completely favorable to corporate sector.

Before starting the signature campaign, Jana Reddy and other leaders garlanded the statue of Gandhi at Ramagiri and huge rally was taken out in the town.

In this programme DCC president Shankar Naik, Nalgonda Congress town president Gummula Mohan Reddy. Party town Municipal floor leader Burri Srinivas Reddy, ZPTC Vanguri Laxmaiah , party leaders Dubbaka Narsimha Reddy , Mallaiah , Imtiaz, Kattula Koti, Jukuri Ramesh, Rakesh, SC Cell district president Perika Venkateshwarlu, Bangari, party councilors, former councilors, MPTCs, former MPTCs, Sarpanches, and Congress supporters participated.