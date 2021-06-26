CM KCR assures action in Dalit woman's lock-up death case

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday assured the Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) delegation the government would take stringent action against the responsible in the lockup death of dalit woman Mariyamma at Addagudur police station in Yadadri Bhongir district.

The CLP delegation led by its leader M Bhatti Vikramarka called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum demanding to render justice to the victim's family and also take action against the police officials involved in the incident. In a quick response, the CM instructed state DGP M Mahendar Reddy to constitute a Fact Finding committee and dismiss the officials who were found responsible. He also announced jobs to Mariamma's son and daughter , Rs 15 lakh exgratia, house and Rs 10 lakh financial assistance each to two daughters of the victim.

KCR also instructed the officials and local people representatives including Khammam MP and TRS leader N Nageshwara Rao to visit the victim's family and console them on June 28. He reiterated that the state government is committed to protect the dalits from atrocities and not tolerate heinous crimes against the community .The delegation consisted of the Congress party MLAs D. Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and T. Jayaprakash Reddy. The delegation also called on the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and urged to order an inquiry into the lockup death.